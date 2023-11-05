Indulge in the authentic flavours of Myanmar at the newly opened Burma Burma in Hyderabad

As Hyderabad's population diversifies and palates evolve, it invites innovative theme-based and speciality eateries to emerge as new culinary stars. Making its debut in the city is celebrated restaurant Burma Burma — an authentic Burmese fine-dining establishment that has already captivated the hearts of foodies in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and numerous other urban centres. We stepped into its zen-like interiors for a supper and were instantly transported to old world Burma.

Nurma themed interiors

Enchanting Pagoda-inspired brass lamps cast a warm, inviting glow. A colossal 30-foot canvas portrayed the transquil tropical hues of Bagan — the ancient UNESCO World Heritage site. The seating was beautifully woven in Burmese basketry as a nod to the country’s intricate textile heritage. To further enrich the experience, the restaurant has been divided into private dining sections, cane-work seating areas, and a vibrant tea bar.

Platter at Burma Burma

Here, a kaleidoscope of brightly coloured kettles tempts one to explore their tea room that offers a wide range of lemonades, bubble teas, coolers, hot and cold brews. We perched holding a glass of Smoked Guava Noble Cooler that was lip-smackingly spiced and crowned with burnt rosemary for a unique blend. Moments later, founder Ankit Gupta joins us and shares that his mother and her family were raised in Burma leading him to frequently travel to the place and develop a personal connection with its culture.

Oh No Khowsuey

He tells us more about the unique aspects of Burmese cuisine, “Freshness of food is key to mastering Burmese cuisine. This is why we ensure quality by opening the restaurant in two shifts so ample time is there to prepare and gather fresh ingredients. Interestingly, many Burmese dishes will feel similar to the Indian taste palette.” And the first dish on our table testified that— the intriguing Samosa Soup. Imagine small triangular samosas gently floating in a tangy soup that tantalises your taste buds. A chorus of spring vegetables danced around spiced black chickpeas, offering a zesty undertone that will satiate your palate.

Bao buns with fillings

Next, our taste buds embarked on a journey to the land of the Wa tribe of Myanmar as we savoured their staple Wa Potato. Though it may seem like a milder rendition of Chilli Potato, this dish was made the Burmese way where wok-tossed potatoes were mixed with hot seasonings, onions, lemon leaves, crushed peanuts, and roasted chilies to unfold a delightful sweetsavoury flavour. For lovers of bao, the Taro and Tempeh Pan Seared Bao was a revelation.

Smoked Guava Noble Cooler

The pillow soft bao buns were filled with slow cooked tempeh, taro and tofu that are amply used in this cuisine to lend a starchy, nutty and earthy flavour. If you have a liking for bowl meals, the Oh No Khowsuey is a must-try. This signature dish, crafted in creamy coconut milk, offers a sensorial indulgence. Hints of lemongrass and tamarind weave their aromatic spell into the noodle dish, creating an irresistible fragrant melody. Pair it with jasmine essence-infused Smoked Chilli Rice Bowl, to get the finest flavours of this rice loving country.

Wa Potato

The dessert section transported us to the vibrant streets of Burma with exotic delights like Rangoon Baked Milk, Burmese Falooda, Avocado and Honey Ice Cream and more. We dug into the Burma Bombe that arrived like a glossy chocolate ganache. As we plunged our spoons into it, we discovered layers of sheer indulgence with sea salt caramel blending with moist chocolate cake.

Honeycomb sweetcorn ice cream

It was generously studded with roasted almonds that provided a nutty crunch, while the velvety vanilla ice cream elevated the gourmet experience, before we bid adieu to the far east flavours of this country.

Rs. 1,800 ++upwards for two. At Hitech City.

Twitter: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada