Review: Scuzo opens in Hyderabad reviving childhood love for lip smacking popsicles 

Remember those delightful after-school hours when popsicles were the ultimate treat? From the Kala Khatta flavour’s tangy explosion to the sweet indulgence of cola, each of them used to paint our tongues with the hues of childhood memories. This nostalgia of the good old days was rekindled as we checked out Scuzo’s new outlet in the city.

Popsicles at Scuzo

This dessert haven served up a wide collection of frozen delights, from vibrant live popsicles, velvety gelatos and dreamy milkshakes to enticing sorbets, extravagant sundaes, and mouthwatering waffles. Our journey into sweet indulgence began with the arrival of a box of Kala Khatta Popsicles. With each lick, our tongues reveled in a symphony of sweet and spicy flavours, colouring our mouth with a deep purple spell.

Chatpata Kala Jamun popsicle

The next offering, as scoop of Lotus Biscoff Gelato, transported us back to the days of dunking biscuits in milk while engrossed in our favourite kids cartoon shows. It didn’t take long for us to finish it off, admiring its lusciously texture and caramelised flavour. Childhood was also the era of toffees, a sort of currency amongst kids to barter toys, stickers, tazos and everything under the sun! So our next sweet treat, The Coffee Chocolate Bite Popsicle tasted exactly like the once cherished Coffee Bite toffee.

Snowhite Chocolate

Each bite of this creamy milky dessert, infused with finely ground coffee brought a blast from the past! Our culinary adventure continued with the Custard Apple Shake. This delectable flavour has recently piqued the curiosity of city folks which is why every ice cream and gelato joint is keeping a Sitaphal flavour! It’s delicious vanilla-like essence made it spot on and far better than our next dessert Lemon and Cookies Gelato that required one to have an acquired taste! With that, our journey ended remembering the times when small joys of life gave big doses of happiness!

Rs. 900 for two. At Kukatpally.

