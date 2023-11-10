Food Review: Vibe at Ibis Hyderabad as it brings a limited period buffet offer during festivities

As the festive season arrives, it’s time to enjoy meals with loved ones. This week, we were invited to indulge in a delectable buffet at Ibis Hotel that is running its exclusive 1+1 offer at its in-house Spice Restaurant. It offered us an exhaustive variety of dishes. From veg staples like Aloo Jeera, Dal Fry and Green Peas Pulao to non veg options like — Chicken Biryani, Tai Pei Fish, Achari Tawa Fried Chicken and Murgh Saagwala.

Hyderabadi Biryani

Their wafting aromas led us for the quiet outdoor seating area apt for dinner dates, family gathering meals or corporate dinners. We were first refreshed with a lime and berry crush mocktail and saw a parade of starters marching towards our table. The first one, Tandoori Malai Broccoli was a creamy twist to vegetable coated with malai tikka marinade and later roasted to give a charred flavour.

Chilli Soya Chaap

Paneer Tikka took the tandoor trail a notch up with Indian cottage cheese cubes perfectly marinated in spiced yogurt. However, it was the Chilli Soya Chaap prepared with a blend of Chinese sauces that became our favourite for its zingy flavour. Finally, stealing everyone’s thunder was The Drums Of Heaven. This IndoChinese appetiser had an umami rich taste with ingredients like chicken, soy sauce and garlic. The juicy meat coated in cornstarch batter had a crispy coating while a gentle dash of lemon juice and tossing in sauces added to its sweet and tangy taste.

Paneer Tikka

Being in Hyderabad, we couldn’t help but take several servings of Chicken Dum Biryani and didn’t wonder why this classic dish is a favourite of city folks given its aromatic medley of spices and rice heated in slow cooking method. Further, we finished our diverse spread relishing morsels of thin soft dosa with Andhra style spicy Allan Kodi Dry which paired delectably with dry dosa.

Drums of Heaven

For the finale, we scooped into the comforting flavours of Chocolate and Nuts Brownie that sunk us into a blissful indulgence with its luscious and fudgy texture. We finished it over several spoonfuls, ending our delicious buffet meal on a soul-kissing note.

Chocolate and Nuts Brownie

Rs. 1,179 upwards for two. At Hitech City.

