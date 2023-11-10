Get here for coffee as Subko opens in Hyderabad

One can find creativity when they pierce the mundane. Subko is meant to last. Back in Bandra, the legacy coffee brand is a quintessence of creativity and customisation, an abode where we find solace, seek comfort and create lasting memories — as if, it is the epicentre of our lives.

The name symbolises unity — to bring out the best of the Indian subcontinent. India has lots to offer when it comes to coffee and much of it gets exported. Subko’s coffee is steeped in eclectic, aesthetic and spatial needs, meticulous attention to detail and high-quality materials.

First, identify the farms, increase their crop yields, and process the coffee in three ways — wash process, for a darker hue, honey process for a subtle yellow tone, then heat and roast it. Rahul Reddy, owner of Subko and himself, a Hyderabadi, wanted a homecoming for the brand. Now opened in the city a couple of weeks ago, Subko has stayed true to its moniker — to cater to everybody.

As you taste the Podi Milk Chocolate Almonds, crunching on roasted California almonds, pan-coated in 45 per cent Podi-infused milk chocolate, earthier flavours linger like chewy, and soft notes in your mouth when it meets the sticky-crisp golden-brown edges.

You may find yourself lost in fine cacao sourced from Thekkinthandu. To put it simply, you will get a desi take on Mexican chilli chocolates. It’s also an ode to Hyderabad and its undying love for spiced chocolate.

The Terroir Bars, born from the concept of goût de terroir, redefine the very essence of chocolate. Handharvested at peak ripeness, meticulously fermented and dried, these bars embody the essence of their origin.

The Thenarasu Terroir Bar, with its profound dark notes expertly crafted to obliterate bitterness, is a symphony of flavours that titillates the senses. Meanwhile, the Kaithapara Bar offers tantalising hints of banana, dried cranberry, and macadamia, while the Visali Bar dances with the delicate notes of vanilla bean, coconut barfi, and nutmeg — each bar a homage to the amazing terroir from which it hails.

The Portable Toast, Subko’s gluten-free sourdough in a portable alter ego and its Croissant Thins, which is produced after a croissant is cross-sectioned, and dehydrated in chocolate syrup to inevitably become a bestseller for the bakehouse, are reserved for light-hearted cravings.

Cups of coffee transform each sip into a celebration of nature’s bounty. Banana-infused milk brings out the finest quality of the Banoffee Flat White which was also a perfect balance of 40 ml of espresso and 60 ml of milk. We learn that for the Honey Cappucino, 10 ml of multi and mono-floral honey was suffused in cappuccino to extract its sweetness and fragrance.

`500 for two. At Knowledge City. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita