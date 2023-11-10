Why Hyderabad's Tasca is as tantalising as it can get

Since its debut on the bustling Gandipet strip, Tasca Bar & Kitchen has maintained a subdued presence, akin to a sealed envelope, tucked away from the high traffic, quietly self-contained and discreet. However, the restaurant has managed to draw in a small yet passionate group of patrons. The space captures your interest and hinges on your openness to eccentricity. The background music predominantly features loud tracks from recent pop bands. The innovative menu caters to adventurous palates.

If you opt for the Amritsari Podi Paneer roasted in a wood oven and drenched in a pool of olive oil, garnished with generous amounts of chopped garlic and parsley, the savoury delight will be expertly dissected for you at a table. Added to that, you will discern the delicate texture, slight sweetness, and dense richness on your own.

Then, served hot and fresh, Kodi Garelu was accompanied by various chutneys and sauces, adding another layer of flavour to the dish. It is a popular choice as an appetiser in restaurants and gatherings, captivating diners with its enticing aroma and exquisite taste. At Tasca, the marinated chicken was skillfully encased within a crispy, golden-brown outer layer made from a batter of lentils or other grains.

This coating not only adds a delightful crunch to every bite but also seals in the juiciness of the chicken, creating a wonderful contrast of textures. The dish was expertly deep-fried until it achieved perfect crispiness, resulting in its signature mouthwatering appeal. The main course that made the deepest impression was Potlam Biryani.

Needless to say, it collared the essence of traditional biryani while adding its own one-of-a-kind twist, making it a favourite among those who appreciate the artistry and complexity of this beloved South Asian dish.

In a heavy-bottomed pot, layers of partially cooked meat were alternated with partially cooked, long-grain basmati rice. The layers were interspersed with caramelised onions, fresh herbs, and aromatic spices, such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. The presentation was a charm.

We also tried mocktails like Cinderella and Apricot for a haul of zest. Of course, diners won’t leave the table until they have a bit of decadence. For desserts, we tried the Hong Kong Toast, aka, Hong Kong-style French toast. We adored the thick slices of bread that were generously slathered with peanut butter and sweetened condensed milk, for a rich and creamy filling.

`1,700 for two excluding alcohol. At Gandipet. — chokita @newindian express.com @PaulChokita