Much-cherished Prego at The Westin launches a pan-to-plate style Pranzo Sunday Brunch with lively music

A cheerful atmosphere was palpable as we entered Prego, the Italian specialty restaurant at The Westin on a pleasantly chilly afternoon. As the live counters bustled with activity, we took a spot indoors that offered us an uninterrupted view of the pool-side live DJ set.

We first called for a Venetian Ledge, one of Pranzo’s signature cocktails, which set the mood for the rest of our afternoon. Soon afterwards, platters of antipasto appetisers were brought in. The Gamberoni Arancini with a supremely flavourful potato and prawn stuffing stood out. The Fungi ai Mais Ravioli Fritti with a delicious mushroom and corn filling was noteworthy too.

Fungi ai Mais Ravioli Fritti

We then walked around the space to find stations of salads, cheese platters, grilled panini sandwiches, meat roasts and soups which were part of the brunch menu. Primi Di Piatti consisted of a host of pasta options, all served piping hot. The Rigatoni Napolitano — rigatoni pasta in tomato sauce with basil parmesan cheese was as familiar and comforting as they come. The Bolognese Lamb, a fettuccine pasta tossed in minced lamb ragout was sublime.

Margherita Pizza

Rigatoni Napolitano

As we raved about the pastas, portions of freshly wood-fired pizzas were brought in, of which the classic Margharita Pizza took the prize for its simple yet highly flavourful base and sauce. “The experience of Pranzo makes diners enjoy their time with their family and friends. All dishes are served fresh on the table, so you can sit back and relax on a Sunday,” says S Unnikrishnan, executive chef at Prego. The Piccata di Pollo — seared chicken breast with lemon caper emulsion and creamy mash was a crowd favourite from the Second Piatti. We ended our meal at Prego with a portion of the decadent Tiramisu from the dessert counter.

Rs 5,500++ for two.

At HITEC City.