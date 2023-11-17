Habibo restaurant is one discreet escapade into the exotic 

Stepping through the ornate doors of fusion restaurant Habibo, we felt that the air was heavy with the promise of black lime, saffron and sumac. The ambience drips with an intoxicating charisma. Our session began with the Mutton Marag soup, a steaming cauldron of alchemy — slow-cooked mutton, infused with the heady embrace of cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. Saffron threads, like strands of golden silk, entangle with the broth, turning each spoonful into a fragrant elixir that transports you to regal feasts.

The Fattoush Salad is a canvas of freshness, capturing the essence of a Mediterranean garden. Crisp lettuce, plump tomatoes, and cucumbers dance on the plate, adorned with the jewel-like hues of sumac and the sweet drizzle of pomegranate molasses. The Habibo Signature Platter is a jumble of grills that tells the story of culinary prowess. Malai Chicken, with its velvety tenderness, also whispered of cream. The Sheikh Kebab, a monarchial blend of minced lamb and aromatic herbs, is a culinary sonnet. Kibbeh Mutton is tantalising with its scrumptious smack, while the iconic Chicken 65 sets the palate ablaze with a fiery dance of tangs.

The Special Assorted Mandi is an Arabian odyssey on a plate. Faham Chicken, marinated to perfection, shares the spotlight with prawns that echo the whispers of the ocean as we take a spoonful of Mandi Rice, infused with cloves and black lime. The sweetness takes its turn with the Basbousa dessert, a semolina soaked in rosewater, adorned with almonds like edible jewels. The grand finale arrives in the form of the Habibo Special Sundae — a decadent and creamy indulgence. Ice cream, nuts, and chocolate serenade the senses. The Passion Fruit Mojito, a refreshing brew of mint and tropical nectar served as a soothing epilogue in the end.

`600 for two. At Ameerpet. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita