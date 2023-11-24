A peek inside Hyderabad's first cruise style lounge Anthm themed around Maldives

Hyderabad is bereft of a seaside to immerse into a tropical escapade. If you miss the soft carpet of sand, Palm fringed sea shores, coastal breeze and azure waters that glimmer with a kiss of sunshine, then we got you covered with the first-of-itskind experience in the city for diners. We entered the newly opened 45,000 sq ft Maldivian-style lounge, Anthm, situated in the secluded environs of Gachibowli, giving you the feel of a resort.

Maldivian-style lounge Anthm

The two-storey marvel unfolds into a palatial 1,000- seater expanse divided into indoor and al-fresco seating. Its design mimics the deck of a ritzy cruise gently afloat on a tranquil water bed, where you can lounge for hours! The interiors are done in off-white, accentuating its spaciousness. Highrise curtains, dancing to the cadence of a cool breeze frame the scene, while towering potted plants offer a stark yet chic contrast against the pristine white backdrop. Stonecarved lamps illuminate the night with a warm glow,and vast glass windows usher in abundant daylight for poolside repasts. The bar, a realm of mixological mastery, boasts carved alcoves adorned with crystal bottles, where expert hands craft magic over cocktails and mocktails.

Amouse Bouche

Outdoors, a circular seating arrangement akin to conversation pits is nestled within a serene water bed, lined by palm trees that evoke the feel of a seaside vacation getaway. After a mini tour of the luxury bar and lounge, we perched in the centre, opposite a massive screen that screened team India’s historic World Cup 2023 match. The screen is also a major pullover for guests who want to come over with friends and family to jointly enjoy sports telecasts over food and drinks.

Watermelon mocktail

Say food, and a slew of cocktails marched to our table. From the watermelon flavoured that regaled us with its mellow fruity notes to the pomegranate-orange that we loved for its sweet tarty notes and finally, a heady mix of tangy Mojito, we were refreshed to the core! In between the invigorating sips, Sandeep Krishna Padala, Hyderabadborn industrialist who co-owns the space with seven others, tells us about the experiential concept of Anthm. “Hyderabad does not have a beach or a resort style lounge, so we wanted to experiment with the idea. I have been to Maldives, Tudum and Miami. At one of my visits, I chanced upon a white night club in a desert which became my inspiration for design. I added the water element to it and kept it minimal in design for sophistication. I wanted it to be a high-end lounge where your friends and family can come in for meals, nightlife and sundowners,” Sandeep tells us.

Prawns Tempura

He handles the design part of this “passion project” while others — Harsha Vadlamudi , Vidhatha Annamaneni, Tarun Chitturi, Karthik Rao Vempati, Avaneendra Upadrasta, Vishal Reddy Mandadi and C Pruthvish Reddy helm the other aspects. The kitchen serves global cuisine with Continental, American, Italian, Mexican, Indian and specially, Hyderabadi dishes on the menu. As we were getting briefed, it was also time for a culinary explosion. A plate of starters arrived with both veg and non veg options.

Arugula Salad

The first one, the vibrant Fig with Arugula Salad, emerged as a kick of health, championing the farm-to-fork ethos. The crunch of juicy lettuce, the citrusy sliced oranges, and the figs melded seamlessly, crowned with the velvety embrace of Burrata Cheese, creating a creamy and vegetal flavoured indulgence. A revelation awaited in the form of Paneer Pasanda— instead of the usual paneer (cottage cheese) — in-gravy, it was a dry starter. Each spiced-coated paneer piece, pan-fried to perfection, boasted a garnish of cream, served alongside spiced onion rings and mint chutney. Our palate then journeyed towards the zesty Crispy Avocado Chaat, a tempting amuse-bouche that brought street-style flavours on our table. The tamarind sweet chutney danced with the earthy notes of diced spiced avocado, while the sprinkle of bhujia (traditional Indian snack) added a crunchy crescendo, making it an instant pickme-up.

Neapolitan style Spicy Jalapeno Pizza with Pepperoni

For umami-rich flavours, the Dakshini Murgh Tikka turned out to be a South Indian rendition of Chicken Tikka. Charred marinated chicken, adorned with a rust-orange texture, revealed bold flavours heightened by a splash of lemon juice. The menu also had traditional Telangana delicacies like Gongura Mutton and Haleem Tart, but we gave them a miss and went for a seafood fare, because why not, especially when you’ re cruising in ima gination! The crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura became our favourite — an enticing medley of stir-fried, seasoned shrimp encased in a crunchy batter.

The Basque Cheesecake

Tequila Lemon Thyme Prawns offered a creamrich symphony, blending the boldness of tequila with herbaceous thyme and luscious tub of cream. Embarking on an authentic Italian trail, we tried the Neapolitan style Spicy Jalapeno Pizza with Pepperoni which transported us to the Greco-Roman period. Thin crust pizza was wood-fired, leaving charred edges. It came loaded with tangy tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and basil garnish — each bite a journey through time and flavour.

Tres Leches Cake

In the denouement, classic desserts took centre stage. The Basque Cheesecake had a spunky presentation where fruity sauce artfully graced the plate with creamy dots, mulberries, and a velvety cheesecake piece, The Chocolate Mascarpone Cheesecake with a decadent cookie crust, ensured our journey concluded on a blissful note, against the backdrop of the tranquil waterside.

Pictures: Loganathan Velmurugan

Rs. 2,500 upwards. At Gachibowli.

