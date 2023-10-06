Hyderabad's Chirp is a bird lover's joy 

Elegantly perched amidst the azure expanse above the bustling thoroughfares, Chirp, the recently unfurled diner, extends a magnetic welcome to epicurean aesthetes. On our transcendent culinary session, flavours took on the mantle of principal actors, with the sweeping panoramic vistas of the city. It commenced with the unveiling of the Watermelon Feta Salad.

The voluptuous watermelon scoops, as if wrapped in a veil of dry ice, shared an exquisite pas de deux with the creamy, salt-kissed feta cheese. The American Flamingo, our gin-based cocktail had a citrusy overture, orchestrated by the interplay of pineapple and lime juice, twirled on the taste buds, only to be embraced by the opulent embrace of fresh cream. It was a spirited tango of flavours, akin to the lively rhythms of a tropical serenade, within the confines of a cocktail glass. The culinary jaunt continued with the unwinding of the Pull Apart Cheese Knots, a consummate demonstration of craftsmanship in action. Red cheddar and orange cheddar, like seasoned dancers, elegantly swathed around a paneer-filled core, their golden exteriors achieving crispiness through the transformative magic of deep-frying. Each bite felt like a nuanced duet; the crunchy embrace of the spring roll sheet entwined with the savoury exuberance of the filling.

The Onion Bhaji Two Way assumed the spotlight next, an eloquent portrayal of the versatility of the humble onion. One rendition was a mellifluous sonata of subtle spiciness, while the other was bold and fiery. The Barbet cocktail, with its spirited amalgamation of apple and vodka, emerged as a scene-stealer. The teamwork between the sweet, crisp notes of apple and the vigour of vodka created a libation — ideal for complementing the gourmet meal that graced our table.

The Tandoori Fruit Chaat took us to green apples, sweet potatoes, Californian grapes, and red apples. We looked at the smoky, caramelised charm of the dressing — a concoction of sweet chilli sauce, the lively ginger, the earthy resonance of cumin powder, and the enigmatic embrace of black salt. For ardent admirers of Mediterranean delights, the Turkish Dips & Chips mezze platter, housing hummus, and velvety baba ganoush with the freshly baked EVO bread as a congruous accompaniment, is a must-try. The Green Apple Jalebi is a reinterpretation of a cherished Indian dessert. By marrying the wistful nostalgia of carrot halwa with the luscious homemade rabdi, and adorning it with intricate sponge sugar decorations, its refreshing notes of green apple added plenty of freshness to the denouement.

`1,500 for two. At Gachibowli. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita