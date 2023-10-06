Signature cocktails, nostalgic eats and sinful desserts, mark highlights at Halo Cocktail Bar and Kitchen

Halo Cocktail Bar and Kitchen was a revelation from the word go, with a fully packed house greeting us as techno beats set an upbeat tone on an otherwise cloudy afternoon. Taking a quick glimpse of the seating which also featured an air conditioned indoor space upstairs, we chose a spot that offered a panoramic view of the entire spot.

To start off, a portion of the Coconut Chilli Crumb Fried Prawns was brought in. With a distinctively nutty taste, the freshly fried prawns got us excited for the dishes to follow. A portion of the Chepala Vepudu came next, with slices of fried fish sitting pretty on banana leaves, topped with a tempering of fried curry leaves and mustard seeds. A lick of the sweet and tangy ginger pickle served alongside the fish brought back a flood of memories associated with the quintessentially Telugu pickle found in households across the two Telugu states. We then noticed that the Chepala Vepudu featured in an exclusive section on the menu dedicated to nostalgic eats.

Bombay style Irani Mutton with Pao

To make the deal sweeter, a Bombay Style Irani Mutton with Pao was served next, also from the Nostalgia Childhood Small Plates menu. With cutesy bite sized paos served alongside a delicious mutton preparation, the dish paid homage to the iconic Irani cafés of Mumbai.

Soon, it was time to taste the signature pre-batched cocktails and mocktails on the menu. We tried the Breakfast cocktail first, which had hints of flavours of banana and peanut butter with a whiskey base that went down smoothly. We also tried the Oh Dang! — a rose based drink that looked mesmerising while packing in a punch. “Processes like clarification and fat washing are used in our pre-batched cocktails to retain the distinct flavour profile of every ingredient,” says Sunaina Errabelli, co-founder of Halo Cocktail Bar and Kitchen.

Tawa Fish Fry

Interiors at Halo

For mains, we tried the supremely flavourful Truffle Fried Rice with Prawns. While the rice was packed with rich umami filled flavours, the coconut based prawn gravy elevated the taste even more, making it a winning combination. We also tried the Chicken Halo Pulao made with Andhra-style spices. Served with a spicy raita, the pulao had everyone at the table reaching for more. The mains were accompanied with Day Dream — a pomegranate, watermelon and basil based mocktail that refreshed palates with every sip. As heavy rains poured down on the earthy space, a Chocolate Hazelnut Mille Feuille was served. With extremely sinful chocolate filling hidden amid layers of pastry, crunchy hazelnuts and cookie crumble rendering a delightful bite and tart berries cutting through the sweetness, the dessert remained the highlight of our meal.

Rs 2,200 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.