Hyderabad gets its go to spot for great food and ambience with Back Local Speciality Coffee House

Secunderabad is known for its old world charm with British-style architecture and the cantonment area enclosing it. While the area is feel-good, it lacks go-to food havens that one finds easily in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Gachibowli. But now, a new coffee shop, Back Local Speciality Coffee House has emerged to tantalise your taste buds with speciality coffee, gourmet delights, and desserts.

Interiors of Coffee house

Our longing to sip a steaming cup of coffee in monsoon led us to this barista. As we enter, the rich aroma of freshly ground coffee beans enveloped us. Chic and minimalist interior, adorned with wooden upholstery, suspended lamps, and lush plants exuded a welcoming warmth. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, we opted for the latter, drawn to the rustic allure of brickwork walls.

Speciality coffee

Our culinary trail began with a plate of Peri Peri Prawns. The prawns, tender and perfectly pan-seared to a crispy perfection, were adorned with delicate micro mustard greens. Served alongside vibrant lettuce, plump baby tomatoes, and sliced oranges, this appetiser brought a melange of colours on our plates. On cue came the Louisiana Chicken Wings, which instead of being fiery-kick were more nuanced and subtle in flavour.

Pizza

We could not resist indulging in their unique pasta offering, Gnocchi With Chicken — a nod to authentic Italian cuisine. Pillowy-soft potato dumplings bathed in harmony with tender chicken pieces in a sumptuous sauce crafted from butter, olive oil, garlic, onions, and cream. This subtly herbed dish quickly became our comfort food of the day, evoking a sense of pure culinary satisfaction.

Snack time

Our hands reached out for a hearty bite of the Gourmet Lamb Burger. The flavours burst forth with every mouthful — a juicy lamb patty embraced by layers of crisp vegetables and oozing cheese, all encased in buttery buns. For seafood enthusiasts, the herb-crusted Fish Fillet is a must-try, served with a bed of rice and a delectable red sauce.

Dishes on the menu

In the finale, we indulged ourselves in a decadent dessert, the Walnut Brownie. The rich and nutty flavours of walnut harmonised with the deep and luscious taste of chocolate. And just as we were having the last spoonfuls , a heavy downpour made the evening even more dreamy, only to be ended by a hot cup of Cappuccino.

Rs. 1,500 for two. At West Marredpally, Secunderabad.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada