Newly opened Tevar — The Progressive Indian Kitchen & Bar is serving delicious authentic treats

In a rapidly evolving culinary scene that has witnessed the emergence of restaurants featuring diverse global cuisines, the treasures nestled within India often go neglected. Tevar — The Progressive Bar & Kitchen, a newly opened restaurant in Hyderabad, emerges as a beacon of hope, urging us to revisit the culinary treasures of our nation. Here, the word ‘tevar’ which translates to ‘attitude,’ carries a message of positivity and unwavering dedication to embark on a gastronomic journey that celebrates India’s rich culiary heritage and warmth.

After stepping inside, we found ourselves immersed in a vibrant colour palette of red and golden hues. Well, after all, the rich red hue exudes a sense of boldness, a perfect reflection of the idea of Tevar. We couldn’t help but keep looking at the resplendent red walls that envelop the space.

The restaurant’s ambiance draws inspiration from diverse architectural elements found across India, with intricate jharokhastyle designs reminiscent of Rajasthan’s grand palaces and antique golden lamps that serve as the piéce de résistance of the décor. The restaurant offers musical nights with special qawwali performances every Friday, and live cricket match telecast.

It was quite refreshing to see their innovative approach to serving Indian delicacies. Each dish tantalises the taste buds with its unwavering authenticity, yet captivates the eyes with visually striking presentations. We relished the amouse bouche — Dahi Puri Inside Out, an appetiser that set the tone right for the meal ahead. Dhokla Blast, crowned with tangy fermented yogurt, was truly appetising. Presented in the traditional fashion, the dish was accompanied by house-made gaathiyaas and a zesty green chilli. Nadru Bhel blew our minds away. It was a pleasant, crispy creation that consisted of fried slices of lotus stem harmoniously mingled with an array of spices, chutneys, and lotus seeds. Interestingly, Tevar also offers a live Pani Puri counter where a skilled chef arrives with a trolley, prepares pani puris, and serves them in a bowl. Indulging in the Malai Chicken Gujiya, brimming with heavenly chicken stuffing, was a truly soul-satisfying experience. We also tried Murgh Cornetto featuring mathri cones filled with chicken changezi. Karafi Paneer Lifafa was a pure piece of art with a paneer slab enveloped in vermicelli topped with a desi kadhai masala. For the main course, they served Dili Wale Chholay along with Tibetan Ting Mo (It’s a kind of steamed bread). The Old Delhi Butter Chicken clubbed with Pyaaz Mirchi Roti and Bullet naan (spicy naan) transported us to the nostalgic lanes of Delhi.

Executive chef at Tevar, Radi Manoj, tells us, “Before launching Tevar, our team embarked on a culinary journey to explore various regional cuisines and discover the authentic ingredients employed by local chefs. You’ll be delighted to find that our menu has dishes featuring colocasia (arvi), a rather unique and less common vegetable in the culinary world.”

The co-founders of Tevar, Nikhil Dhawan and Narendra Pal Singh wholeheartedly acknowledge that this is a passion project born from their deep-rooted love for Indian cuisine. Narendra says, “While exploring diverse cuisines is undoubtedly enriching, it’s imperative to recognise the culinary treasure trove within Indian food scene. Our nation’s cuisine boasts an array of tastes and flavours, each representing a rich heritage. Tevar aims to foster immense pride in this culinary legacy.”

