Turn to the newly opened eatery — Mushk for all things kebab

Nothing comes close to the joy of indulging in kebabs when in the City of Pearls. Kebabs, given their origin back to ancient civilisations, stand as a testament to Hyderabad’s rich culinary heritage. So, if that char-grilled perfection and smoky flavour trigger your tastebuds, head straight to Mushk, located right beside the popular Masqati Food Court on Necklace Road.

The new eatery is a joint collaboration of the MD of Masqati Dairy Products, Ahmed Masqati and the MD of Niagara Group of Hotels, Mirza Kashif. Mushk is an intimate food haven with seating arrangements outside as well as on the first floor. As the intoxicating aroma of kebabs wafting through the air whispered promises of impeccable taste, we couldn’t help but order Tandoori Kebab and Malai Kebab. Tandoori Kebab, with its smoky exterior and tender interior, offered an unforgettable sensory experience. Malai Kebabs, on the contrary, were subtle in taste. We went on to try Chicken Fried Rice and Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice which was slightly on the spicier side. Their Zaffrani Rice with Zaffrani Mutton Kebab is a must-try. To elaborate on the same, the delicate threads of saffron (zaffrani), carefully infused into the rice, painted not only a visual masterpiece but a taste sensation that’s equally enticing. It was topped with sumptuous Zaffrani Mutton Kebabs marinated with a blend of spices. Along similar lines, Zaffrani Rice with Mutton Boti Kebab is yet another amazing pick from their menu.'

Tandoori Kebab

Chicken Manchuria

Chicken Noodles

What came next really left us asking for more. Their Mushk Special Grilled Chicken carried a culinary experience that was both gratifying and satisfying. The restaurant thoughtfully extends its culinary repertoire to include a selection of Indo-Chinese treats offering a broader spectrum of choices. The Chicken Manchuria and Chicken 65 also impressed us to the core. Mirza Kashif says, “The word ‘Mushk’ relates to ‘smell’ or ‘aroma’. We wanted to come up with a place where the scent of kebabs isn’t merely a prelude to a meal, but a whole new journey that leaves an indelible mark on all who encounter it. This is a promise where the craft of making kebabs reaches a pinnacle of excellence. We wish to come up with more outlets of Mushk in the coming months.”

Rs 400 upwards for two.

At Necklace Road.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi