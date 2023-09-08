Food review: Farzi Cafe brings tantalising twists and art of molecular gastronomy in all new menu

Among the trendsetting cafés, Farzi is a cut above the rest. This gourmet diner not only boasts a modern Indian cuisine but also captivates the senses with its groundbreaking presentations where science of molecular gastronomy meets the art of plating.

Cafe interiors with bookshelves and bar

This weekend, we were ‘Farzified’, exploring their all-new menu featuring 35 plus dishes spanning small plates, grills, sizzlers, main course, desserts, and drinks. Stepping into the expansive 250-seat enclave, the space gracefully unfolds into indoor and alfresco sections. We opted for the outdoor seating, that had an warm interplay of sunshine and cool verdant shade.

Peach and cranberry-flavoured mocktails

Pics: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Soon, two invigorating mocktails refreshed us. The peach variant tantalised with its tangy burst, while the cranberry one was a lover's kiss on the lips with its deep red hues and saccharine notes. Next, a playful twist awaited with Oops! Dropped My Chaat. A playful ode to street-style indulgence, this dish was a reimagination of rajkachori from Rajasthan. Within the kachori’s embrace, a medley of onions, spices, and dahi vada har monised, enrobed with green chutney and a garnish of pomegranate gems.

Umami starters

Pics: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

To spice things up further, we got our hands on the Bhuna Chicken Lollipop. Its crispy, miso butterinfused exterior offered interesting textures while the charred essence enamoured our taste buds. On cue came the Chicken Chettinad Kulcha. The minced chicken ensconced within a pebble-like smooth round kulcha, accompanied by Mint Jalapeño Raita, unraveled the umami flavours.

Bhuna Chicken Lollipop

Pics: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Yet, our preference leaned more towards coastal marvels like Prawns Alleppey Curry, crispy Fish Fingers, Mix Vegetable Poriyal, and Pulusu Curry paired with Coconut Rice. This main course regaled our palate with zesty spices, a blend of stir fried vegetables and sea-food.

Fish Fingers with Prawns Curry

Pics: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

After a scrumptuous meal, we tried their fusion desserts. Innovation met nostalgia in the Parle G Cheesecake where the biscuit encased a luxurious fudge in a plate of cream-milk infused with rose petals. Each spoonful tasted like a sweet dish from royal kitchens.

Rabri Toast

Pics: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Another enchanting reinvention arrived in the form of Rabri Toast. The soft-as-cloud rabri sat on a slide of nutty peanut chikki, adorned with delicate gold leaf flourishes, finishing our lunch on a craving note for more.

Rs. 1,600 for two. At Jubilee Hills

