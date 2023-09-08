Turkish Sonata: Zouq's new menu redefines dining

Turkish restaurant Zouq is held in high esteem among the connoisseurs of fine dining and bon viveurs who appreciate cultural richness. With each dish adorning our table, we discovered our five senses converging in a crescendo of sesame seeds, rosewater and sumac. This establishment stands as the quintessence of haute cuisine. Food keeps metamorphosing into a profoundly sapid expression which is destined to be etched in one’s memory for an eternity. Our session commenced with cold beverages like Aryan and Dough, an ethereal concoction of yoghurt and mint. It swept over us like a refreshing waft, awakening our palates with its smooth, and minty embrace.

We also slurped the Cream of Broccoli Chicken Soup, luxuriating in the fragrant marriage of chicken and broccoli — as if, we savoured verses of a mellifluous sonnet on a wintry evening. We embarked on a rustic serenade of fragrances with the Red Lentil Soup. The nutty undertones of lentils harmonised seamlessly with the crunch of breadcrumbs. The Lahmacun Pide, which is the Turkish pizza, was a proud owner of cheese and succulent chicken sausage, artfully arranged on a crisp, golden crust. Each bite was a spellbinding journey into the heart of Turkish cuisine, a unity of textures and tinges, reminiscent of sun-drenched Mediterranean afternoons. The Mashawi Lebanese Mix Grill unfolded as a sizzling sonata, both in presentation and taste. The sight of assorted grilled meats, adorned with a kaleidoscope of vegetables, conjured a vivid mosaic.

The aroma of smoky charred goodness was as intoxicating and indelible as the pulpy and tender meat. The gourmet session was a canvas of vibrance. Each element painted a distinct hue like a culinary chef-d’oeuvre. The cool, crisp textures swirled and mingled like a montage in perpetual motion. For a span of more than two years, Zouq has graced our palates with a divine fusion of Lebanese, Turkish, and Persian cuisine. Distinguished by its certification in ISO 9001:2015 and HACCP, Zouq meticulously upholds the highest standards of hygiene.

`1,000 for two. At Banjara Hills. — Chokita Paul chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita