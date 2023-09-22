Café Echoes Living Room’s new menu spells all things delicious

Various restaurants and other eateries keep introducing new menus or dishes catering to innovation and culinary excellence. Well, if you are looking for such drool-worthy experiences, be sure to make a visit to Echoes Living Room. What distinguishes this café from others is its admirable commitment to inclusivity. They have a diverse team of differently-abled employees who welcome customers with open hearts. Despite their speech and hearing impairments, the staff adeptly communicate with everyone using sign language, and they are always prepared to provide service with utmost care and enthusiasm.

After entering, we found refuge in a snug corner looking forward to trying our hands on their newly launched dishes. Firstly, we ordered their Living Room’s Chicken Board. A picturesque wooden platter graced our table, bearing a tantalising array of chicken delicacies that promised to trigger our tastebuds. There were chicken momos with their outer shells expertly crafted to perfect crispiness, giving way to an interior of succulent and tender chicken. Apart from this, we could spot chicken popcorn, tiny morsels of delight that screamed indulgence. Accompanying these were slices of pita bread garnished with a generous amount of velvety hummus. The crispy chicken strips were also unmissable. To elevate the experience, all this was served with three different dips. We moved to their yet another star dish — Spicy Glazed Chilli Paneer Love. The thin crust pizza from their Living Room’s Hand Tossed Pizza section was topped with chunks of flavoured paneer, vegetables, sauce and cheese, of course. However, what truly caught us off guard and filled us with uncontrollable excitement was the awe-inspiring addition of extra cheese. Like molten silk cascading from a hot pan, it blanketed the pizza in a cascade of pure cheesy indulgence.

Next, we relished Just Flambéed Tipsy Tangy Pasta. The flambéed pasta, a spectacle of culinary artistry, was skillfully ignited with the fiery touch of vodka. This captivating act not only added a dramatic flair to the dish but also introduced an intriguing twist to its core flavour. As the ritual demands, we ended our foodie trail with a sweet treat which was Nutella Brownie Factory. The waffle was nicely arranged with vanilla ice cream on top and the much-needed Nutella spread that enhanced the entire taste. That’s precisely what we needed to round up a wonderful meal.

Rs 500 upwards for two.

At Madhapur.

