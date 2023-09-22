Luft Bar and Kitchen offers a massive variety of multi-cuisine eats and signature cocktails 

We waked into Hyderabad’s latest haunt on an early weekend night to find the space quickly picking up pace for the night ahead. Having found our spot on plush Chesterfield sofas away from the thumping music set against an elegant space, we began our hearty meal at Luft starting with the Tangra Style Chili Chicken served with sautéed bell peppers. The Indo-Chinese mélange of flavours blended the best of both cuisines seamlessly.

The Corn Flakes Crusted Hara Bhara Kebab with tomato relish came in next. A modern take on the Indian appetiser, the kebabs came in a tart-like shell filling of crunchy corn flakes topped with grated cheese, making them excellent h’orderves.

We picked the Yuzu and Jamun Martini from the Signature Cocktail menu that had London dry gin and jamun juice, topped with fragrant rosemary. The drink was a sight to sore eyes and supremely delicious with a subtle kick from the gin.

Just as we finished, an assortment of Dim Sums and a Sushi Boat was brought in. With steaming hot Prawn Har Gao, Prawn and Chicken Sui Mai and Siracha Chicken Dumplings on the table, we were in for a treat. Each of the dumplings had a distinct look and flavour profile, served with a home-made chili oil that only raised the bar. The Sushi Boat had a generous portion of crunchy avocado sushi that was devoured within minutes of its arrival at the table.

Linguine in Pistachio Butter

The multi-cuisine menu stood out as we dined. “Our menu consists of over 150 dishes and is possibly the biggest menu among stall eateries in Hyderabad,” says Meet Damani, founder of Luft Bar and Kitchen over a brief interaction. Sipping on a Spicy Peru Margarita that played on the classic guava and chilli combination, we watched as the table was quickly set for the main course. First, we had the Linguine in pistachio butter that was coated in creamy goodness. Next, we tried the Edamame Paneer Lababdar served with Corniche Naan. “We wanted to bring an international fusion to the Indian dishes.

Our Paneer Lababdar, for instance, comes topped with cheese leather instead of cream and an addition of edamame,” says Ronit Deval, executive chef at Luft. For dessert, we were recommended the Hazelnut Chocolate Bar with Cotton Candy Ice Cream. The decadent chocolate mousse atop the softened hazelnut chocolate bar kept us reaching out for more.

Rs 4,500 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.