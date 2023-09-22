Pizza summit at Slice'd 

Rooftop pizzeria, Slice'd was founded and helmed by the visionary Shashank Chintamani. Much like his wayfaring from dishwasher to pizzaiolo extraordinaire, Slice’d manifests vigour and industriousness. The first stroke of brilliance at Slice’d is its breathtaking hillside view, a panorama that paints the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience. Nestled among the stars, this vista is that of nature’s beauty, a sight that stands as eternal as the flavours on the new menu.

The Avocado Chilli Bruschetta, a melodic fusion of creamy avocado and fiery chilli, danced in harmonious tandem on crispy toast. The Schezwan Chilli Pizza was a passionate masterwork whose bold Schezwan sauce elevated the pizza to new heights, featuring Shashank’s daring ideation. The Pesto Genovese, a homage to Italian tradition, was a sonorous burst of basil and pine nuts, creating a profile as lush and green as the hills beyond. It was a poetic reminder that sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Topped with ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and perhaps a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, it lent mild wheaty, and nutty notes. And then came the piéce de résistance — the Schezwan Chilli Prawn Pizza, a tempting fusion of the East and West. Succulent prawns, bathed in the fervent embrace of Schezwan sauce, invoked a flavour extravaganza that left us spellbound. The Blueberry Cheesecake was a divinely creamy confection, its sweetness perfectly balanced by the tartness of blueberries.

The Green Summer, a refreshing concoction, danced on the tongue like a summer breeze. And the Sober Sangria was a delightful twist on a classic, infusing sobriety with effervescence. The cold beverages are redesigned for those seeking a non-alcoholic alternative. It included a medley of fresh fruits such as oranges, apples, and berries, steeped in a fruit juice blend — for fruity, tangy, and slightly sweet beverages which were perfect for sipping while enjoying the pizzas.

`650 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills.