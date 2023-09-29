City’s popular restaurant Tabula Rasa opens a new outlet serving diverse eats from all over the world

It's good to have a restaurant that offers delectable cuisine, exotic beverages, and hosts live music gigs. Hyderabad, a city known for its appreciation of art, is the perfect setting for such establishments. A popular restaurant in Hyderabad — Tabula Rasa not only serves exceptional food and boasts a fantastic ambiance, but also organises art-related performances and events. Adding to the excitement, they have opened a second branch Tabula Rasa Alfresco Bar in Nanakaramguda to delight the foodies with drool-worthy food and exquisite cocktails. We paid a visit to the recently inaugurated branch to savour what they have to offer.

Ambiance of the restaurant

As the name suggests, the concept behind this outlet was to recreate a courtyard-style setting reminiscent of many Indian households to create a modern and upscale set-up. The gastronomic haven offers patrons the choice between open-air and indoor dining experiences. What truly makes it attractive is its deliberate endeavour to infuse an earthy sensibility into the ambiance through the deft use of wood in its architecture. The colour palette is elegantly understated, with warm brown wooden chairs complementing the cool grey hues of the walls. Yet, the vibrant lush green trees around provide a wonderful splash of green to the tableau. Their multi-cuisine menu adds yet another dimension to their unique offerings.

3 Way Style Mushroom

Pongal Arancini

We kickstarted our foodie trip with a fusion treat Pongal Arancini featuring balls made with Arborio rice and stuffed with cheese. There was Crispy Shrimp with pumpkin sauce! Next, we relished 3 Way Style Mushroom, a dish that resembles dim sum, served in a traditional sleek wooden cane container. These dumplings consisted of a delightful trio of mushrooms — oyster, shiitake, and button mushrooms — expertly steamed to perfection. Thereafter, they got another culinary masterpiece in the form of Pulimanchi Fish wrapped in betel leaf. Godavri Mutton, cooked in traditional South Indian style was too good to miss. From their Indian and Tandoori Fire section, we called for Tandoori Soy Chaap, a delicious North Indian starter that was stuffed with cheese and nuts and ultimately cooked in tandoor. We couldn’t resist indulging in their Chicken Changezi Burger, generously stuffed with succulent tandoori chicken.

Godavri Mutton

Pollo Affumicato Pizza

We gorged on Pollo Affumicato Pizza topped with smoked chicken, arugula, caramalised onion a velvety provolone cheese that covered the entire pizza, creating a creamy, gooey texture. The owner of Tabula Rasa, Shravan Juvvadi says, “In light of the presence of Tabula Rasa on one side of the city, our motivation for establishing this outlet on the other side is rooted in the rapid development of this area. While music and art events have consistently been integral to our brand’s identity, with our second outlet, we have placed an even greater emphasis on culinary delights.”

Rs 2,000++ upwards for two. At Nanakaramguda.

