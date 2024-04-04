Get a taste of the Dravidian heartland as this eatery opens another outlet in Hyderabad

Swaad of South's legacy reflects the culinary heritage of South India. Through each dish, the eatery offers a taste of the region’s diverse cuisine and also tells the story of its people, their traditions, and the land that has shaped this rich gastronomic gift. You’re not just a guest; you’re part of a family, a bearer of tradition, and a traveller on a timeless journey through the heart of Peninsular India.

The experience began with Rose Milk, a beverage as delicate as the first blush of dawn. Its tinge with the fragrance of roses, was a whisper of home gardens, of summer breezes, and the simple joys of life.

Then came the Madurai Jigarthanda, a drink that is as much about its nuance as it is about its heritage. Each sip is laden with history, a blend of milk, almond gum, sarsaparilla syrup, and ice cream that cooled the soul and brought forth images of bustling markets and timeless traditions of Madurai.

The Open Butter Masala Dosa soon graced the table, a chef-d’oeuvre that unfolded in layers of dosa — golden, with a heart of spicy, butter-laden masala, speaking of the skill of hands that have mastered the art over years, of early morning rituals, and of the comfort of familiarity. Metamorphosis married tradition with the Coconut Shell Idli, a dish that charmed both the palate and the imagination. The idlis, steamed within coconut shells, carried with them coconut groves, of invention born from necessity, and of the endless creativity that defines South Indian cuisine.

The Chettinad Paneer Masala Dosa was a fervent ode to the Chettinad region, its anecdotes of ancient mansions, of spice-laden breezes, and of a cuisine that is as spirited as the people who created it. With the Malabar Parotta and Korma, we were transported to the shores of Kerala, where the flaky, buttery layers of the parotta melded with the creamy richness of the korma in an orchestra of culinary contrasts. It was like the backwaters at dusk, serene and beautiful, a reminder of the simple pleasures that life offers.

The Kesari Bath, with its bright hues and fragrant aroma, embodied the spirit of festivals, of shared joy, and of the sweetness that life holds. All in all, it was a dish that comforted and wrapped us in warmth. And finally, the Mini Thali, an amalgam of tastes, each dish a chapter of the vast culinary anthology that is South India. It spoke of diversity, unity, and balance of sensations that danced on the palate perception, telling the story of a land prosperous in antiquity and gastronomy.

`200 upwards for two. At Madhapur.