This restaurant in Hyderabad didn’t just serve food but celebrated it

Walking into 1944: The Hocco Kitchen felt like stepping into a culinary time capsule that whisked us away to North India, albeit with a modern twist. The restaurant, renowned in Ahmedabad for transforming the simple joys of street food into gourmet experiences, now graces our city, promising a nostalgic and innovatively luscious and wholesome rendezvous.

Among the stars of the gourmet spread was the Dal Makhani Kulchette, a dish that began its journey as humble lentils and flour. The transformation was mesmerising — lentils simmering on a slow flame, blending seamlessly with rich cream and butter, while the kulcha dough was rolled, stuffed, and cooked to golden on a tawa.

Karari Rumali was another spectacle of dexterity. The chefs twirled the dough with a flourish, almost like a pizza artist, before it hit the inverted kadai and ballooned into a crisp, thin delight. Served with chutney, each bite crackles and dissolves, leaving behind a trail of spice and zest.

The Samosa Chaat was a playful twist on the classic. The samosas, sandy and crispy, were broken open, revealing a steaming, spiced filling. They were smothered in chutneys, yoghurt, and chaat masala, just to carefully transform each bite into a burst of contrasting notes — tangy, sweet, spicy, and utterly exciting.

In an ode to creativity, the Potato Nest with Masala Palak was easy on the eyes. Thinly sliced potatoes were woven into nests, fried until crisp, and filled with creamy, spiced spinach. Indeed, a textural marvel — crunchy on the outside, velvety inside, each mouthful spoke of the restyling that HOCCO Kitchen stands for. No meal here is complete without the desserts. The Baked Shahi Jamun redefined luxury, with the deep-fried sweet dumplings baked in a rich, saffron-infused rabri, creating a fusion that was both comforting and exotic. The Tiramisu Meltdown, with its layers of mascarpone and espresso-soaked ladyfingers, offered a creamy, caffeinated clasp that was quite hard to resist. And of course, the ice creams, each essence more visionary than the last, ensured the meal ended on a high, sweet note.

`1,200 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills.