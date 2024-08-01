Always serving the culinary best, this café in Jubilee Hills has now added some appetising new delicacies to its menu

There's a unique pleasure in settling into a café, whether it’s indulging in comforting favourites or savouring thoughtfully curated delicacies. This joy is elevated even further when the weather is pleasant, with a gentle drizzle outside as you await clearer skies, all while relishing your meal. In Hyderabad, with its increasing number of charming cafés, our culinary adventures are nothing short of spectacular. So, we were thrilled to discover that Tiger Lily — Café and Bistro, has introduced some intriguing new dishes to their menu. Eager to embark on a gastronomic journey, we visited the spot to treat our taste buds to an exquisite experience. Upon entering, we were surrounded by the familiar, cosy atmosphere we’ve come to love. The same comforting space invited us to relax, unwind, and enjoy our favourite foods with friends. We settled into their al fresco dining area and began sampling food.

Diving into the starters, we sampled the Tiger Lily basil chicken, a delectable twist on our beloved chicken dish. Tender chunks of chicken were deep-fried and then tossed in a blend of sweet and sour sauces, along with other flavourful ingredients. The result was an explosion of taste, with the combination proving exceptionally delightful and mouthwatering. Intrigued by chicken, we selected another marvel from the menu, Moroccan grilled chicken. This unique and exotic preparation features chicken marinated in a medley of Moroccan spices, curd, and other ingredients, then grilled to perfection. Garnished with micro-greens, the dish was beautifully plated and accompanied by Tzatziki — a popular Mediterranean dip made with hung curd.