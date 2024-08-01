Check out this brewery’s lip smacking Indian grub and monsoon special cocktails this weekend

Come rains and all of us have an urge to cosy up with our favourite show, with tea and snacks in tow. When it comes to stepping out too, we look for options that serve excellent comfort food options to brighten up the gloomy days. When we found out that Xena Brewery & Kitchen has recently revamped their menu featuring new specials for the season, we grabbed our friends and headed straight to brunch.
Skipping the indoors with a humungous bar that reminded us of cool sci-fi movies, we stepped outside to enjoy the scenic weather overlooking festive buntings and colourful graffiti art that brightened up the industrial space. From the newly launched monsoon cocktails, we tried the Fruity spiced cinnamon — a rum, apricot and cinnamon based drink garnished with a slice of orange and burnt cinnamon, whose aromas wafted across the table as we sipped on the comforting concoction that kept us warm. All the new cocktails for the season featured drinks with warm spices, like Mulled wine and Bittered honey tea among others. We called for the Kolkata style jhalmuri, a monsoon favourite to go with our drinks.
For the appetisers, the Tangdi kebab stood out with its excellent flavours and juicy meat, served alongside a mint chutney. The eatery recently launched their Express Brewery Lunch Combos featuring a host of vegetarian and meat based curries served along with roti, rice, salad, appetisers and raita, making it a quick yet wholesome meal. We picked the Chicken lababdar combo lunch that hit it out of the park with its rustic and creamy flavours — exactly what we’d expect from a satisfying buttery curry on a rainy day. “We have revamped our menu to include crowd favourites and new additions to offer something different and new to our diners,” says Varun Kumar, head chef at Xena Brewery & Kitchen. We ended our quick yet satisfying brunch with the creamy and mildly sweetened Ras malai tres leches — an absolute must-try at the eatery.
Rs 2,500 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.