Check out this brewery’s lip smacking Indian grub and monsoon special cocktails this weekend

Come rains and all of us have an urge to cosy up with our favourite show, with tea and snacks in tow. When it comes to stepping out too, we look for options that serve excellent comfort food options to brighten up the gloomy days. When we found out that Xena Brewery & Kitchen has recently revamped their menu featuring new specials for the season, we grabbed our friends and headed straight to brunch.

Skipping the indoors with a humungous bar that reminded us of cool sci-fi movies, we stepped outside to enjoy the scenic weather overlooking festive buntings and colourful graffiti art that brightened up the industrial space. From the newly launched monsoon cocktails, we tried the Fruity spiced cinnamon — a rum, apricot and cinnamon based drink garnished with a slice of orange and burnt cinnamon, whose aromas wafted across the table as we sipped on the comforting concoction that kept us warm. All the new cocktails for the season featured drinks with warm spices, like Mulled wine and Bittered honey tea among others. We called for the Kolkata style jhalmuri, a monsoon favourite to go with our drinks.