Sign up for this experiential dinner featuring monsoon favourites with a gourmet twist

Food and stories always bring people together. The shared comfort of breaking bread over anecdotes and life stories can truly make for magnificent memories, even if it’s with a table full of strangers. This week, we signed up for one such experience that combined a passion for food and life in a cosy and intimate setting, not in a restaurant or a café, but at the chef’s own residence. The Long Table run by lawyer turned chef Pragati Mitta features dishes encapsulating the essence of the prevailing season through innovative dishes with a gourmet twist.

This season, we sat down for The Barsaat Edition — a meal that celebrated the magic of the monsoon. We walked into the cosy residence done up with mesmerising antique wooden carvings, a wall full of interesting cookbooks, and the centre of attraction — the long table set up in the middle of the living room overlooking an open kitchen where the chef ’s team tinkered away. Spanning seven courses, the meal featured extremely comforting dishes like Momos, Mirchi bhajji, Thukpa and many more treats that instantly come to mind once we hear the pitter patter of the rain .