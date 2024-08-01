Sign up for this experiential dinner featuring monsoon favourites with a gourmet twist

Food and stories always bring people together. The shared comfort of breaking bread over anecdotes and life stories can truly make for magnificent memories, even if it’s with a table full of strangers. This week, we signed up for one such experience that combined a passion for food and life in a cosy and intimate setting, not in a restaurant or a café, but at the chef’s own residence. The Long Table run by lawyer turned chef Pragati Mitta features dishes encapsulating the essence of the prevailing season through innovative dishes with a gourmet twist.
This season, we sat down for The Barsaat Edition — a meal that celebrated the magic of the monsoon. We walked into the cosy residence done up with mesmerising antique wooden carvings, a wall full of interesting cookbooks, and the centre of attraction — the long table set up in the middle of the living room overlooking an open kitchen where the chef ’s team tinkered away. Spanning seven courses, the meal featured extremely comforting dishes like Momos, Mirchi bhajji, Thukpa and many more treats that instantly come to mind once we hear the pitter patter of the rain .
As the little tea lights swayed lightly, we started with a warm kulhad of ‘cha’ with mulethi and spearmint to warm up. The Mirchi bhajji featured a generational recipe passed down to the chef from her maternal grandmother. Stuffed with caramelised onions, spices, sesame seeds and three types of cheese (the chef ’s twist) served atop a paper printed with Telugu lipi (script), the dish showcased one of the favourite snacks from the Telugu states.
Likewise, the Bun maska and Irani chai celebrated the chef ’s Hyderabadi roots with an Irani chai sauce reduced with Dulce de leche, cooked down for hours just like Irani chai from local cafés.
“I wanted to offer something different to the city which isn’t commonly available at restaurants. The emphasis is on high quality, fresh, local ingredients that I also source from our farm right outside the city,” says the founder and chef who peppered the evening with stories from her life.
The palate cleanser between courses stood out — a Chuski flavoured with jaggery, hot spices and fresh ginger juice that was cold to the touch, yet warm on the palate.
Of the mains, the Thukpa featuring poached broccoli, carrots, mushroom and chicken with hand pulled noodles spelt ultimate comfort. Our meal ended on a sublime note — Hot chocolate sauce poured over a bed of crunchy biscuits, candied spiced almonds, orange marmalade and nutty chilli crisp with each bite offering a new flavour.
Rs 5,000 for two. At Begumpet.