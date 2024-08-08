This newly opened 2D café offers continental cuisine and fusion treats, offering a unique dining experience

What do you think about the allure of monochrome? In a world so often awash with a riot of colours, encountering a space defined by just one or two hues can be refreshingly unique. Enter the newly opened Monochrome Café in Hyderabad, where a beautiful 2D experience awaits. In this enchanting haven, every detail — from the tables and chairs to the very walls — is rendered in timeless black and white, enveloping you in a world stripped of colour yet rich in elegance. The charm of this minimalist design lies in its ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Each wall is a canvas showcasing a distinct concept, perhaps even a story that breathes life into the space. We recently visited to explore their offerings, indulging in various continental dishes and inventive fusion treats. Their selection of exquisite desserts and exceptional beverages also promises to elevate your dining experience.
We began our culinary adventure on a healthy note with the Apple and waldorf salad. This unique creation featured shredded apple chunks harmoniously blended with caramelised walnuts and an exquisite dressing that transformed the humble apple into a delightful revelation. The salad truly gave apples a fresh makeover! Moving on to the realm of chicken, we indulged in the Crispy chicken, a dish that was nothing short of a masterpiece. The crispy exterior, with its perfectly crunchy coating, gave way to juicy, tender chicken within — an absolute feast for the senses and a musttry for any chicken enthusiast. Our gastronomic journey continued with the Hammered chicken pizza. This Italian delight, adorned with hammered chicken, rich sauces, and a generous layer of cheese, was a sublime experience, melding flavours and textures into a truly memorable treat.
Not stopping there, we also indulged in the Veg chef ’s special sauce pasta. This delightful fusion twist on the classic pasta featured the vibrant flavour of beetroot, infusing the dish with a stunning pink hue. Accompanied by a side of crispy garlic bread, the pasta was a visual and culinary treat, and we thoroughly enjoyed every delectable bite.
With such an extensive menu brimming with delectable options, we couldn’t resist trying the Blueberry cheesecake. They also have Tiramisu you shouldn’t miss on your visit. As we savoured the rich, creamy desserts, we admired the simplicity and artistic vision behind the café. The thoughtful design and careful assembly of the space truly created a fantastic dining experience.
Rs 500 upwards for two.
At Preston Prime Mall, Gachibowli.