This newly opened 2D café offers continental cuisine and fusion treats, offering a unique dining experience

Not stopping there, we also indulged in the Veg chef ’s special sauce pasta. This delightful fusion twist on the classic pasta featured the vibrant flavour of beetroot, infusing the dish with a stunning pink hue. Accompanied by a side of crispy garlic bread, the pasta was a visual and culinary treat, and we thoroughly enjoyed every delectable bite.

With such an extensive menu brimming with delectable options, we couldn’t resist trying the Blueberry cheesecake. They also have Tiramisu you shouldn’t miss on your visit. As we savoured the rich, creamy desserts, we admired the simplicity and artistic vision behind the café. The thoughtful design and careful assembly of the space truly created a fantastic dining experience.

Rs 500 upwards for two.

At Preston Prime Mall, Gachibowli.