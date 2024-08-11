Check out the elaborate breakfast spread at this vintage themed eatery in Gachibowli

Aesthetic eateries are a dime-a-dozen in Hyderabad, often setting the mood for a lively catch-up session with buddies over dinner or coffee. However, the charm of a quaint breakfast date is relatively underrated in our opinion.
With light music, a relatively quiet setting with few diners, the fresh aroma of coffee and waffles in the air, the morning sun peeking through and chefs going about their business intently, a breakfast date is one of the more pleasant ways to start the day. This week, we scheduled one such breakfast date at the charming vintage themed 45th Avenue to try out their massive breakfast spread. With pretty ceramic wall plates, dramatic chandeliers and shrubbery for décor, the place was just the setting we needed to kick off our weekend. Featuring freshly squeezed fruit juices, smoothie bowls, breakfast platters, sandwiches and treats like pancakes and waffles, the breakfast menu caught our fancy.
We called for the breakfast platter that featured hash browns, grilled chicken sausages, a fluffy cheese omelette, toasted sourdough bread, a flaky buttered croissant and freshly squeezed orange juice. Just the sight of the well-curated platter put us in a chirpy mood. For those who like to start their mornings with a fuss-free sandwich, there were plenty of options available. We tried the Peri peri chicken sandwich with a crispy sourdough whose fillings were well-balanced with a spicy kick. The focaccia sandwich with roasted bell peppers and an assortment of veggies would be our pick from the sandwiches for its fresh, simple yet delicious flavours.
“All our breads are freshly baked in-house, every morning. We offer a range of healthy options along with indulgent dishes,” says Ashish Sahoo, head chef at 45th Avenue. The eatery also offers a range of loaves including multi-g rain breads and gluten-free options at their bakery section. The Açai Smoothie bowl generously topped with mixed nuts, berries and fresh fruit, is a must-try in our books, whether or not you’re a health freak.
Rs 1,000 for two.
At Gachibowli .