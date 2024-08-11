Check out the elaborate breakfast spread at this vintage themed eatery in Gachibowli

Aesthetic eateries are a dime-a-dozen in Hyderabad, often setting the mood for a lively catch-up session with buddies over dinner or coffee. However, the charm of a quaint breakfast date is relatively underrated in our opinion.

With light music, a relatively quiet setting with few diners, the fresh aroma of coffee and waffles in the air, the morning sun peeking through and chefs going about their business intently, a breakfast date is one of the more pleasant ways to start the day. This week, we scheduled one such breakfast date at the charming vintage themed 45th Avenue to try out their massive breakfast spread. With pretty ceramic wall plates, dramatic chandeliers and shrubbery for décor, the place was just the setting we needed to kick off our weekend. Featuring freshly squeezed fruit juices, smoothie bowls, breakfast platters, sandwiches and treats like pancakes and waffles, the breakfast menu caught our fancy.