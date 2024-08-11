This new palatial eatery at LB Nagar is a bold and unapologetic tribute to Telugu cinema

Telugus and our love for cinema is well-documented. From catching first day first show of latest movies, passionately fighting over favourite actors, nerding out to song lyrics and peppering daily conversations with movie dialogues, our love for cinema is the stuff of legend.

Combine this with a love for good food, and we’ve got ourselves Urban Mayabazar Family Bar & Kitchen, a palatial restaurant, café, bar, banquet hall and a mini theatre rolled into one whopping space spanning 25,000 sq ft. with one thousand covers.

Named after the legendary 1957 Telugu movie Mayabazar, the restaurant is a bold tribute to Telugu cinema, right from the outdoors that look like a movie set from a period film.

The space features a café, Café Kanmani at the entrance serving specialty coffees, and other café style grub. Go indoors, and you’ll find yourself in a cosy, yet spacious restolounge overlooking the bar. On level one, seating is reserved for families and big parties. Interestingly, the space also features three mini theatres on level two, which can be booked for private celebrations.

Every nook here is filled with wall murals, and we even found one from the legendary song Vivaha Bhojanambu at the outdoor seating section. The menu too, had several references to movie dialogues, actors and other amusing pop culture moments, making for good conversation starters. We called for the refreshing Vayyari Bhama Mocktail with watermelon, mint and orange juice.

Featuring authentic Telugu preparations alongside continental and Chinese food, the eatery shines with its regional dishes. The Crispy bendakaya vepudu arrived first, with airy okra chips sprinkled with dry spices that made for an addictive dish to much on along with drinks. The Devadasu kodi vepudu (named after another legendary 1953 movie) had a familiar hit of spices, reminding us of home-style food. “All our spice mixes are home-made from family recipes. We hope to offer a superior dining experience in east Hyderabad at affordable prices,” says Praneeth Reddy Sama, founder of Urban Mayabazar.