This café in Jubilee Hills known for its progressive Indian offerings, has introduced a new menu

As our love for food grows, restaurants are turning dining into art through thoughtful experimentation. With a careful fusion of flavours and presentation, true culinary magic is born. The Glass House located in Jubilee Hills celebrates the essence of progressive Indian cuisine. The restaurant has unveiled a new menu that artfully blends tradition with innovation, offering a fresh take on Indian flavours with a modern twist. The menu is thoughtfully curated to complement their newly introduced liquor offerings, with small plates designed to pair perfectly with exquisite drinks, and mains crafted to leave you fully satisfied. We visited The Glass House to explore the exciting new menu.

After settling into a cosy spot, we started with the Aloo podimas espuma paired with homemade nachos. This dish was truly unique and beyond anything we had imagined. The crispy nachos were accompanied by a delightfully creamy dip, crafted from a blend of dosa masala, expertly crushed and transformed into a light, airy foam. With each bite of the nachos paired with that creamy dip, we couldn’t help but notice the familiar, comforting taste of dosa. Next, we indulged in the Smashed galouti tacos, and they were nothing short of heavenly. These tacos featured tortilla stopped with a thin, flattened version of galouti kebabs, drizzled with a delectable dressing. The combination was absolutely divine, offering a fresh and exciting take on galouti kebabs. Their Avocado tacos were equally good, featuring a flavourful blend of avocado and avakai (raw mango pickle). As we savoured each bite, the familiar tanginess of pickle intertwined with the creaminess of the avocado, creating a memorable taste experience.