This new lakeside café in the city is the perfect spot to indulge in various treats while savouring your favourite coffee

Even though Hyderabad boasts a vibrant café culture, with new spots constantly popping up, many of us remain enchanted by the art of café hopping. We’re always looking for that perfect place — a café where we can escape from the cacophony, be ourselves, and discover delightful food while sipping on our beloved coffee. It’s a space where heart-to-heart conversations flow freely, and genuine connections are made. In our hectic, fast-paced lives, we crave those rare moments of serenity. Soukun Café, nestled close to Durgam Cheruvu, is designed to be just that — a warm hug on a chilly day, offering peace and comfort in every corner.

Stepping inside, we felt as though we had entered an entirely different world. The café’s concept of peace is beautifully embodied in the colour white, which graces the interiors with a serene and calming presence. The white walls, bathed in sunlight, create a gorgeous, tranquil atmosphere, while the al fresco dining area, adorned with white pebbles and comfortable chairs, beckons you to unwind and soak in the surroundings. As you move further, a glass establishment invites you into the heart of the café, revealing a stunning array of seating arrangements. The coffee corner stands as a charming haven, where brews are meticulously prepared, and the quintessential glass counter showcases an array of delectable bakery treats. Venturing out towards the backyard, a path leads you to a raised dining area, offering an enchanting glimpse of the nearby lake — if you wish to take in the view.