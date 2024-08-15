This new lakeside café in the city is the perfect spot to indulge in various treats while savouring your favourite coffee

Even though Hyderabad boasts a vibrant café culture, with new spots constantly popping up, many of us remain enchanted by the art of café hopping. We’re always looking for that perfect place — a café where we can escape from the cacophony, be ourselves, and discover delightful food while sipping on our beloved coffee. It’s a space where heart-to-heart conversations flow freely, and genuine connections are made. In our hectic, fast-paced lives, we crave those rare moments of serenity. Soukun Café, nestled close to Durgam Cheruvu, is designed to be just that — a warm hug on a chilly day, offering peace and comfort in every corner.
Stepping inside, we felt as though we had entered an entirely different world. The café’s concept of peace is beautifully embodied in the colour white, which graces the interiors with a serene and calming presence. The white walls, bathed in sunlight, create a gorgeous, tranquil atmosphere, while the al fresco dining area, adorned with white pebbles and comfortable chairs, beckons you to unwind and soak in the surroundings. As you move further, a glass establishment invites you into the heart of the café, revealing a stunning array of seating arrangements. The coffee corner stands as a charming haven, where brews are meticulously prepared, and the quintessential glass counter showcases an array of delectable bakery treats. Venturing out towards the backyard, a path leads you to a raised dining area, offering an enchanting glimpse of the nearby lake — if you wish to take in the view.
We began our culinary journey with the Homemade cheese dynamite, delightful orbs reminiscent of cheese balls, boasting perfectly crispy exteriors and gooey, cheesy interiors with that irresistible cheese pull — simply amazing! From the non-vegetarian selections, the Teriyaki toasted chicken captivated our taste buds. Beautifully presented with chicken chunks skewered on bamboo sticks, they were toasted in a rich teriyaki sauce that masterfully balanced sweet, sour, and spicy flavours — a pan- Asian delight!
Next, we indulged in Kimchi fried rice, a beloved Korean dish that was expertly seasoned with the tangy, spicy flavours of kimchi — fermented vegetables that bring a distinct, vibrant taste to the dish. The kimchi elevated the flavours beautifully, making each bite a delight. We also savoured an Italian classic, Spaghetti aglio e olio with chicken. The tender chicken pieces paired perfectly with the spaghetti, creating a dish that was unmissable! What came next was the epitome of comfort — a delightful Mushroom stroganoff that truly defined warmth. Served with white steamed rice, elegantly placed at the centre, the dish was surrounded by a rich, creamy preparation infused with aromatic herbs, spices, and tender mushrooms. Each bite was a symphony of flavours, offering pure, heartwarming satisfaction.
We also enjoyed a variety of drinks, including the Popcorn face, Cranberry coffee, and Magic brownie frappé. Overall, it was a fun-filled visit!
Rs 1,500 upwards for two.
At Madhapur.
