‘What do we order?’ is often one of the most frequently asked questions while we’re eating out. With so many options to choose from and the desire to have the best experience often leaves us confused while perusing through the menu. In this scenario, set menus come as an excellent way to try out what a restaurant has to offer.

In a bid to discover something new, we headed straight to Sakura — A Far Eastern Kitchen to try their four course PanAsian Power Lunch menu this week. The space, done up in beautiful Japanese inspired décor put us in the mood for a much-needed catchup with our buddies. With a faux Sakura tree at the entrance, murals of traditional Japanese figures and lush natural light dancing in, the restaurant painted in a hue of pink felt cosy and invigorating.

The menu featured courses for soup, small plates to choose between dim sum or sushi, appetisers, large plates and dessert.