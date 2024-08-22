This adorable new café in Hitec City is perfect for after-work coffee and dessert

Humans are simple creatures. Give us a little treat at the end of a long day, and we’re set for the rest of the evening. This week, we discovered an adorable eatery perfect for a quick after-work treat. Conveniently located on the way to Kukatpally from Hitec City, the café is a great pick-me-up especially if you live around the area.

Done up in neutral colours, with pop music blaring on the speakers, we first spotted a range of baked goods at the entrance of Danish Café & Bakery. “When we began our first venture, Wall Flour, offering custom cakes, breads and desserts, our danishes were the most loved, and so we decided to name our eatery behind the much loved pastry,” says Navya Rao Kakulamarri, founder and chef. Interestingly, she has worked with Dominique Ansel, the popular New York based French pastry chef credited for inventing the cronut. Keeping up with tradition, we started our little evening at the eatery with a variety of savoury danishes. The creamy chicken variant stood out, with the creamy flavours blending perfectly with the buttery pastry. We paired this with the Danish hot chocolate — a mildly sweetened hot beverage that kept us warm while it poured outside.