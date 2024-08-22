This new eatery at Madhapur serves North Indian comfort food in a vibrant setting

We started our meal with the Beetroot papdi chaat — a tangy and bright pink yoghurt served atop papdi, generously topped with bhujia. Soon, a platter of Amritsari kukkad naan bombs were brought in, served alongside a mint chutney and laccha onion. The piping hot mini kulcha stuffed with chicken in a blend of Amritsari masalas hit it out of the park with their subtle flavours, reminding us of why North Indian cuisine is so popular, even in a biryani-loving city like Hyderabad. Surprisingly, none of the dishes were greasy or overly spicy, which we were told is a conscious attempt by the team to ensure the food isn’t heavy on the stomach.

We then moved onto the main course starting with the Parsi prawn curry, a coconut based tangy gravy best paired with a bowl of hot, steamed rice. The Paneer tikka masala would be our recommendation for our vegetarian friends paired with the eatery’s Kalonji dhaniya kulcha. We’d be committing a cardinal sin if we stepped out of a North Indian joint without gorging on some heavenly butter chicken. T he Smoked butter chicken certainly hit the mark with its supremely creamy, slightly sweet gravy that made us take a pause, forget the world around us and revel in its goodness. For dessert, we picked the Old fashioned chocolate cake that offered a rich and satisfying note to end our meal on.

Rs 800 for two. At Madhapur.