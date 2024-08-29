Indulge in royal flavours as this restaurant showcases Nawabi hospitality with an exquisite Kebab and Biryani Festival

It’s fascinating how we can revive history through various experiences, including the realm of food. Rediscovering lost recipes, savouring ancient treats, or immersing ourselves in practices that echo the past allows us to reconnect with history and enjoy a unique culinary journey. Whisky Samba, renowned for its exceptional Mughlai and Japanese offerings along with some exquisite liquor, has launched a unique Dastarkhwan menu as part of its ongoing Kebab and Biryani Food Festival.

Dastarkhwan, a Persian term, refers to a ceremonial dining spread. In Awadh, sharing a Dastarkhwan is a cherished tradition, where one gathers around to relish an array of the finest dishes prepared by Khansamas (chefs). Awadhi cuisine, with its roots in Lucknow, has been enriched by centuries of Nawabi experimentation in royal kitchens. This distinctive cuisine, celebrated for its aromatic spices, delicate flavours, and slow dum cooking, has been lovingly preserved and expanded over the years.

The special menu, curated by head chef Ashwini Kumar offers a variety of unique vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs and biryanis. We savoured the Mansahari Dastarkhwan, which featured the exquisite Galawat kebab Miyapuria — succulent kebabs crafted from minced meat, served with delicate mini Nawabi parathas and hari chutney. The kebabs, enhanced by crispy fried onions and crunchy nuts, offered a divine taste. We also enjoyed the Murgh Sulla, skewered to perfection and wonderfully creamy, transporting us to the regal era of Rajputana warriors. The Murgh Aftabi boti, adorned with a shimmering silver warq , was irresistiblely appetising. The Matka Peer chicken d u m biryani that was both flavourful and satisfying.