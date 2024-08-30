Catch up with co-workers over drinks and interesting Indian food at this new spot in Knowledge City

Friday afternoons call for some good food, drinks and down time with colleagues. It’s the one day of the week where we get to let down our hair, catch up over drinks and look forward to the weekend. This time, we found a popping new spot at Knowledge City serving an array of dishes from Indian cuisine, along with a host of signature cocktails so interesting, they’re sure to make it to your Insta stories.

We stepped into SALT — Indian Restaurant Bar & Grill on one such busy Friday afternoons and found the place packed with corporate honchos in their fun element. Done up in bold hues of yellow, red and green, the maximalist space had a huge installation of pendant lights that resembled Burmese parcels. Overlooking the cosy seating space with diner-style couches was a swanky bar, neatly separated from the dining space with fluted glass room dividers.

The beverage menu had several interesting options for drinks, inspired by the city of Hyderabad. We called for the Fall for Hussain Sagar — a regal blend of white rum, homemade saffron syrup and pomegranate juice. Garnished with a waffle cone containing fresh pomegranate seeds, the drink had hints of ginger, lime and orange bitters coming through. For those who prefer their cocktails without the taste of too much alcohol, we’d recommend this refreshing drink.

From the tandoor, the Saffroni chicken malai kebab in a rich spice mix of saffron and mild cheese cream was marinated and roasted to perfection. And for those who can’t do without their red meat, we’d recommend the classic Galouti kebab served on a saffron parantha that was rich and decadent in every bite.