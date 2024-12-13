Relax and enjoy the magic of Madikeri coffee at this newly opened café in Hyderabad

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg enchants with its misty hills, lush coffee plantations, and timeless charm. At its heart lies Madikeri, a land synonymous with the intoxicating aroma of coffee and serene beauty. To sip on its magic is to embrace its soul, and now, that essence has found a home in the city. Madikeri Craft Coffee brings this treasured taste to life, blending authentic flavours with a cosy café experience. Perfect for coffee aficionados, the café invites you to relish the rich brews. We recently indulged in their delightful offerings and were transported to Madikeri’s coffee plantations.
The space is a harmonious blend of comfort and nature. The outdoor seating, shaded by a majestic tree, invites you to unwind while sipping on handcrafted brews. Equipped with grinders and artisanal tools, the space promises an authentic coffee experience. Inside, the charm of Madikeri is captured through antique pieces, elephant inspired décor, vibrant paintings, and attractive mugs. Perfect for work, conversations with friends, or some alone time, the cosy ambience is matched by a menu brimming with delectable hot and cold beverages. Settling into a quiet corner, we began our culinary exploration.
We went for the classic Hazelnut latte, a comforting embrace on a chilly winter afternoon. The weather, wrapped in its pleasant charm, seemed to pair perfectly with the warm brew in our hands. To complement our coffee, we opted for the Avocado toast — a delightful offering beyond our expectations. The bread, beautifully glazed with creamy avocado spread, was crowned with delicate avocado slices and paired with tomatoes dusted in black pepper. A healthy and flavourful treat, it was just what we needed. Next came the Sunrise fusion, one of their signature cold brews. With its citrusy twist of orange zest and a slice of orange gracing the top, this drink was a result of precision and visual delight. Our culinary exploration continued with the Bhurji pav, featuring perfectly spiced egg bhurji nestled between soft pavs that screamed comfort in every bite. And just when we thought we’d reached the pinnacle, the GinEx stole the show. This inventive cold brew blended ginger ale and espresso, offering a refreshingly unique taste that we wholeheartedly recommend.
The owner Sarita Sarkar shares that her family owns a lush coffee estate in Madikeri, and her passion for sharing the region’s coffee magic inspired this delightful venture. Now, with a successful start, she envisions expanding her venture further, spreading the love for authentic coffee far and wide.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.