Relax and enjoy the magic of Madikeri coffee at this newly opened café in Hyderabad

We went for the classic Hazelnut latte, a comforting embrace on a chilly winter afternoon. The weather, wrapped in its pleasant charm, seemed to pair perfectly with the warm brew in our hands. To complement our coffee, we opted for the Avocado toast — a delightful offering beyond our expectations. The bread, beautifully glazed with creamy avocado spread, was crowned with delicate avocado slices and paired with tomatoes dusted in black pepper. A healthy and flavourful treat, it was just what we needed. Next came the Sunrise fusion, one of their signature cold brews. With its citrusy twist of orange zest and a slice of orange gracing the top, this drink was a result of precision and visual delight. Our culinary exploration continued with the Bhurji pav, featuring perfectly spiced egg bhurji nestled between soft pavs that screamed comfort in every bite. And just when we thought we’d reached the pinnacle, the GinEx stole the show. This inventive cold brew blended ginger ale and espresso, offering a refreshingly unique taste that we wholeheartedly recommend.