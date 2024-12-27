Gorge on sinful treats with this European inspired café’s newly launched breakfast menu

A near-perfect temperature on a winter morning while the sun gets ready to emblazon the rest of the day. Sweet, pleasant breeze carrying with it the aromas of freshly watered lawns. Excited puppers stepping out for a long walk with their caretakers, all under the sleepy streets of Hyderabad covered under canopies of neem trees. Combine that with a hearty breakfast, at a chic european inspired café, and we have ourselves the best start to the weekend.

This week, we stepped into Feranoz, the popular patisserie in town to feast on their newly launched breakfast menu. Festive wreaths on a neutral storefront, windows with pretty awnings and complementing black light fixtures instantly gave the space an uber chic, european inspired ambience even before we walked in. As a waiter beckoned us in, the quietly bustling coffee machine covered the space in a lovely aroma of freshly brewed coffee. We went through the menu to find indulgent food options alongside a selection of coffees, starting with cream blended, iced, and hot brews. A tea boutique showcased green teas and tisanes from Darjeeling Black to Oolong tea. We called for the Mountain rose, with flavours of pink rose, jasmine and cardamom to begin our breakfast.

From the food menu, we picked the avocado tartine, an open toast topped with guacamole, cherry tomatoes, and a generous portion of feta with an interesting twist from the sweet-tart pomegranate syrup drizzle.

Next, the egg menemen, a Turkish staple breakfast, arrived in a cast iron pan. Made with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, peppers and a mix of spices, the dish is an absolute must-try from the breakfast menu. Not going too heavy on spices, the treat, served with pita bread was flavourful in every bite, with tartness from the tomatoes, creaminess from the eggs and freshness from the herbs. For folks who wake up with a sweet tooth especially on holidays, the eatery delights. We called for the Strawberry croissant french toast, served with maple syrup and a bowl of ice cream. With bursting colours, the plate looked like a childhood dream come true. With custard and strawberry compote encased in flaky croissants, the toast was sinful in every bite, yet light on the palate, owing to the fresh fruit.

The classic waffles, also served with the same sides, were delightfully crunchy, making waking up on a Sunday morning worth it.

The eatery is famous for their signature hot chocolate, which also features on the menu. We ended our breakfast date sipping on the rich, creamy beverage while admiring the festive christmas tree in their outdoor space.

₹800 for two.

At Film Nagar.