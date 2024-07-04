This popular café in the city has introduced a new menu featuring a variety of dishes

For foodies at heart, there is no joy quite like trying new dishes and constantly experimenting with flavours, exploring, and diving into all things delicious. While comfort meals have their charm, the heart often craves new tastes. Popular café Moyaaah has introduced a new menu crafted for beloved food enthusiasts. This exciting addition aims to infuse global flavours into their existing offerings, promising an extraordinary culinary adventure. We visited the café to try some treats on the new menu.
Nestled in the bustling lanes of Banjara Hills, Moyaaah stands out as a perfect spot to chill with friends. Offering comfortable seating arrangements, it provides a tranquil setting to savour your food in peace and joy. Our culinary journey began with the Korean fried chicken — crispy, perfectly fried chicken tossed in a flavourful sauce that balanced sweet, savoury, and spicy notes typical of Pan-Asian cuisine. It was delightfully crispy yet saucy, a true treat for the taste buds. Transitioning to a vegetarian delight, we enjoyed the Stuffed mushrooms — whole mushrooms filled with a creamy cheese blend, coated in crispy breadcrumbs and fried to golden perfection. The contrast of crispy exterior and tender interior made each bite a delightful experience.
Gradually, we ventured into a sumptuous rice dish, the Chicken Mexican rice — a dish infused with a delightful Mexican flair. This delectable creation showcased seasoned rice cooked to perfection with distinct Mexican spices, generously topped with tender grilled chicken. Adding a final touch of indulgence, crispy nachos were artfully drizzled with salsa and chipotle sauce, elevating the dish to a new level of culinary delight. Each bite was a sensational experience, blending savoury textures and vibrant flavours in perfect harmony. Now, it was time for the star of our meal — the burger. We highly recommend indulging in burgers whenever you visit this eatery, as they boast some of the finest offerings. Among the newest additions is the Spicy pulled chicken burger, and it was a truly wholesome and mouth-watering delight. Crafted with tender, hand-pulled chicken stuffing, it’s a must-try for any chicken enthusiast. Not a fan of burgers? No worries. If sandwiches are more to your liking, they offer a delightful selection to suit your palate. We opted for the Pesto vegetable sandwich, a delicacy that surpassed expectations. Packed with a medley of fresh vegetables, and greens and generously drizzled with aromatic pesto sauce, each bite tantaslised our tastebuds. Truly filling and incredibly delicious, these sandwiches were a treat not to be missed.
We had a fantastic time at Moyaaah! If you ever visit, be sure to try their new offerings!
Rs 800 upwards for two.
At Banjara Hills.