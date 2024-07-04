This popular café in the city has introduced a new menu featuring a variety of dishes

Gradually, we ventured into a sumptuous rice dish, the Chicken Mexican rice — a dish infused with a delightful Mexican flair. This delectable creation showcased seasoned rice cooked to perfection with distinct Mexican spices, generously topped with tender grilled chicken. Adding a final touch of indulgence, crispy nachos were artfully drizzled with salsa and chipotle sauce, elevating the dish to a new level of culinary delight. Each bite was a sensational experience, blending savoury textures and vibrant flavours in perfect harmony. Now, it was time for the star of our meal — the burger. We highly recommend indulging in burgers whenever you visit this eatery, as they boast some of the finest offerings. Among the newest additions is the Spicy pulled chicken burger, and it was a truly wholesome and mouth-watering delight. Crafted with tender, hand-pulled chicken stuffing, it’s a must-try for any chicken enthusiast. Not a fan of burgers? No worries. If sandwiches are more to your liking, they offer a delightful selection to suit your palate. We opted for the Pesto vegetable sandwich, a delicacy that surpassed expectations. Packed with a medley of fresh vegetables, and greens and generously drizzled with aromatic pesto sauce, each bite tantaslised our tastebuds. Truly filling and incredibly delicious, these sandwiches were a treat not to be missed.

We had a fantastic time at Moyaaah! If you ever visit, be sure to try their new offerings!

Rs 800 upwards for two.

At Banjara Hills.