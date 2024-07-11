Delicious grub, live music, games and more — this Sunday Brunch at Madhapur has it all

A classic Sunday brunch is one of the many things we look forward to over the weekend. Filled with banter over delicious grub, live music and drinks, the relaxing experience sets us up for the week ahead.

This week, with friends for company, we headed straight to Akan to check out their Sunday Brunch that’s been making noise for all the right reasons. We could already hear foot-tapping beats by a two-piece band while we entered their gigantic three-floor space to find the place completely packed. We walked past excited diners trying their hands at the live pasta counter, and also spotted a Make Your Own Cocktail station with a bartender doling out a tip or two.

The sky lit up the space giving us an outdoor experience while cosily tucked inside, as we grabbed a spot right by the buffet section. Decorated with the choicest botanicals and flowers, the tablescape looked supremely aesthetic.