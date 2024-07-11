Delicious grub, live music, games and more — this Sunday Brunch at Madhapur has it all

A classic Sunday brunch is one of the many things we look forward to over the weekend. Filled with banter over delicious grub, live music and drinks, the relaxing experience sets us up for the week ahead.
This week, with friends for company, we headed straight to Akan to check out their Sunday Brunch that’s been making noise for all the right reasons. We could already hear foot-tapping beats by a two-piece band while we entered their gigantic three-floor space to find the place completely packed. We walked past excited diners trying their hands at the live pasta counter, and also spotted a Make Your Own Cocktail station with a bartender doling out a tip or two.
The sky lit up the space giving us an outdoor experience while cosily tucked inside, as we grabbed a spot right by the buffet section. Decorated with the choicest botanicals and flowers, the tablescape looked supremely aesthetic.
While this already put us in a good mood, spotting Haleem and Paya on the spread only made our hearts happier. The buffet had options for Sushi, finger sandwiches, a colourful Salad counter and a Mediterranean section with various dips and hummus. We started with the hearty Paya, which was just what the cloudy day called for. The Haleem was made to perfection, topped with birista and cashews only to make every bite more sinful. The band played famous Telugu and Hindi hits, bringing us out of our food coma.
We tried a variety of appetisers next, with various options for both vegetarians and meat lovers. The Anjeer aloo aur Anardana tikki stood out for us, as did the Corn cheese poppers and Crispy vegetables tossed in a honey chilli sauce. We paired this with a Jamun based seasonal cocktail rimmed with chaat masala that was laden with nostalgia.
Mains were a mix of Indian and pan-Asian specials, and we chose the creamy and soulful Mutton stew and Murgh musallam with Paranthas. The Chili cilantro egg fried rice with the comforting Thai yellow chicken curry was an excellent addition to the spread as well. The excited crowd kept the band on their toes, with umpteen song requests for birthdays and milestone anniversaries. “Our Sunday brunches are a great way to take a day off and relax with good multi-cuisine food, exciting board games and live counters too,” says Naveen Kumar Gyan, head chef at Akan. The assorted desserts spoiled us for choice, with a selection of cakes, eclairs, cupcakes and fresh fruit to further sweeten the weekend.
Rs 2,999++ for two.
At Madhapur.