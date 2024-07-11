South Indian cuisine gets a contemporary revamp at this new Jubilee Hills restaurant

South Indian cuisine is a gift that keeps giving, with distinct cultures, topographies, local produce, spices and even history influencing the flavours of each delicacy. This week, we stepped into Dakshin at Hotel Daspalla that promised us a culinary tour around the southern peninsula with their contemporary menu.
We walked into the vibrant space buzzing with activity and found a spot beaming with natural light. Perusing through a menu, we soon noticed that Dakshin isn’t your run-of-the-mill South Indian eatery. There was a touch of modernity to the space with chic pendant lamps, comfortable seating, and neutral serveware.
Our sojourn started with the Jaffna chicken skewers with robust flavours and a significant smokiness emanating from the meat, served alongside spicy potato chips and coriander chutney. The Haleem nuggets left us impressed, with a crunchy exterior that encased gooey, decadent and rich haleem Hyderabadis are supremely fond of. The King fish tawa fry was a seafood lover’s delight, with just the right amount of spice.
A fiery looking plate of Green chilli potatoes garnished with flattened rice and fried green chillies was remarkable, with a crunchy exterior and balanced flavours. We also got to try the Cilantro cashew nut ambode — with a boost of creamy cashew nuts adding a twist to the classic Karnataka snack.
Taking the experimental cuisine forward, we were served the Konkan pani puri next, with Solkadi instead of the traditional pani puri spiced water. The result was mouthfuls of creamy, rich and incredibly flavourful puris with green peas and micro greens. “With contemporary combinations in South Indian cuisine, we aim to offer delicacies that add to the dining experience of gourmands in Hyderabad,” says Rohit Ahuja, general manager at hotel Daspalla Hyderabad.
The Mutton ghee roast — a specialty at the restaurant left us floored with its use of spices and a hint of sweetness coming through in each bite. For mains, we tried the Chicken kori gassi with a Malabari parantha that instantly transported us to the lush coastlines of Mangalore. The parantha paired well with the mildly spiced Chickpea paneer kurma as well. The vibrantly green Donne Mutton biryani was comforting, with each morsel of rice bursting with flavours. We were recommended Daspalla’s Badam lassi to go with the food. The beverage garnished with saffron and almond shaves was mildly sweetened, light, and paired well with the fiery dishes. Their contemporary presentation while retaining the soul of each delicacy, makes Dakshin an ideal spot for great South Indian fare, minus the grease and overt use of spices.
Rs 2,000 for two.
At Jubilee Hills