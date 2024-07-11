This Banjara Hills spot with artisanal teas and ‘sourwiches’ is great for rainy evenings out

Picture this: it's raining and thundering outside while you brave Hyderabad’s traffic and enter the cosiest café at Banjara Hills to find yourself transported into a tea haven.
Complete with aesthetic tea ware that sparked our envy, a station of botanicals, teas, and herbs by the ‘tea bar’ and comfy seating, Chit Chat Chai’s latest outlet in the city piqued our interest from the word go. After going through the various jars excitedly, we asked the sommelier for a blend based on our favourite herbs and lifestyle requirements, and go to ourselves our own customised blend, available to sip on at the café, or to take home. Soon, we perused through their coffee table book style Autumn-Winter menu and found a range of quick bites, innovative tea based ‘cocktails’ made with zero proof alcohol and a host of ‘Sourwiches’ — sandwiches made with inhouse baked Sourdough to pair with their extensive tea offerings. “Our sourwiches are made with high grade T65 flour with an enhanced protein and nutrition profile, unlike bakes typically available in the market,” says Poorna Tej Valluru, co-founder of Chit Chat Chai.
From Tuna to Lamb, the sourwiches featured fresh veggies, greens, choice of protein, and inhouse seasonings with info on best paired beverages. We tried the Deccan seekh sourwich, with spiced seekh kebabs in a delicious sauce sandwiched in artisanal bread that was remarkably soft. The Spiced pineapple basil picante with in-house clarified spiced pineapple and basil cordials was an interesting pairing.
The Earl grey gin & tonic with house-brewed tea was our favourite pick of the evening that paired supremely well with the Jerk chicken sourwich loaded with mango habanero sauce, coleslaw and tabasco. A cup of piping hot Bombay cutting chai and Vada pav brought in a little bit of Mumbai charm to our evening. The spot also offers a Make it Your Way section where you can customise your tea to the ‘T’ (pun intended) with over 15 spice options.
Rs 600 for two. At Banjara Hills.