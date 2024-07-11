This Banjara Hills spot with artisanal teas and ‘sourwiches’ is great for rainy evenings out

Picture this: it's raining and thundering outside while you brave Hyderabad’s traffic and enter the cosiest café at Banjara Hills to find yourself transported into a tea haven.

Complete with aesthetic tea ware that sparked our envy, a station of botanicals, teas, and herbs by the ‘tea bar’ and comfy seating, Chit Chat Chai’s latest outlet in the city piqued our interest from the word go. After going through the various jars excitedly, we asked the sommelier for a blend based on our favourite herbs and lifestyle requirements, and go to ourselves our own customised blend, available to sip on at the café, or to take home. Soon, we perused through their coffee table book style Autumn-Winter menu and found a range of quick bites, innovative tea based ‘cocktails’ made with zero proof alcohol and a host of ‘Sourwiches’ — sandwiches made with inhouse baked Sourdough to pair with their extensive tea offerings. “Our sourwiches are made with high grade T65 flour with an enhanced protein and nutrition profile, unlike bakes typically available in the market,” says Poorna Tej Valluru, co-founder of Chit Chat Chai.