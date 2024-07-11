This popular restaurant, known for its delectable Telugu delights, has added more sumptuous picks to its menu

No matter how far we wander in our culinary adventures, the yearning to return to our roots remains ever-present. In Hyderabad, where the food industry is rapidly evolving, authentic Telugu cuisine holds a cherished place. Among the restaurants that consistently offer a delightful traditional culinary experience is Alanati in Jubilee Hills. Though well-known and beloved, the restaurant has recently made some intriguing additions to its menu. We had the pleasure of sampling some of these new offerings, and they tantalised our taste buds to the fullest.
The moment you step into Alanati, the ambience speaks volumes about tradition and culture. We were captivated by the serene atmosphere, perfect for a hearty meal. Despite its cultural richness, highlighted by traditional paintings and décor, the space also exudes a pleasant contemporary vibe. We started with Jeedepappu mokkajonna rolls. These aren’t your usual vegetable rolls; they are exquisite, perfectly fried creations filled with a sumptuous mix of cashews and corn, spiced to perfection. Crunchy and well-balanced, they are a true delight, especially in the rainy season when cravings for crispy finger foods are at the peak. Following this, we indulged in Alanati special wings, a surprise with a touch of tradition. These chicken wings, coated in traditional household masalas and deep-fried to perfection, offered an irresistible taste. If you are a chicken lover, these wings are an absolute must-try.
From the main course, we savoured the Lollipop chicken biryani, a tantalising fusion we never knew we needed. This filling and delicious dish featured perfectly cooked rice topped with expertly prepared chicken lollipops. These were tossed in an array of sauces, offering a wonderful pan-Asian twist. We relished every bite until we were thoroughly satisfied. Following this, we craved something truly comforting, and nothing seemed better than Muddapappu avakai annam. We opted for Alanati special muddapappu avakai annam, and a steaming hot bowl of this soulsoothing comfort food arrived at our table. Traditionally prepared, it featured a blend of rice, dal, and raw mango pickle, generously drizzled with ghee, with a final tadka to it. It was so amazing that we relished it with our hands, having each bite with pure delight. Meanwhile, we indulged in a delectable Pina colada, which complemented our meal perfectly.
For dessert, we devoured the Apricot Delight — creamy, luscious, and the perfect finale to our meal. With Alanati set to open a new outlet in Puppalaguda, Manikonda, we can’t wait to have more similar spots to chill and have fun with our loved ones.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.