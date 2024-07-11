This popular restaurant, known for its delectable Telugu delights, has added more sumptuous picks to its menu

No matter how far we wander in our culinary adventures, the yearning to return to our roots remains ever-present. In Hyderabad, where the food industry is rapidly evolving, authentic Telugu cuisine holds a cherished place. Among the restaurants that consistently offer a delightful traditional culinary experience is Alanati in Jubilee Hills. Though well-known and beloved, the restaurant has recently made some intriguing additions to its menu. We had the pleasure of sampling some of these new offerings, and they tantalised our taste buds to the fullest.

The moment you step into Alanati, the ambience speaks volumes about tradition and culture. We were captivated by the serene atmosphere, perfect for a hearty meal. Despite its cultural richness, highlighted by traditional paintings and décor, the space also exudes a pleasant contemporary vibe. We started with Jeedepappu mokkajonna rolls. These aren’t your usual vegetable rolls; they are exquisite, perfectly fried creations filled with a sumptuous mix of cashews and corn, spiced to perfection. Crunchy and well-balanced, they are a true delight, especially in the rainy season when cravings for crispy finger foods are at the peak. Following this, we indulged in Alanati special wings, a surprise with a touch of tradition. These chicken wings, coated in traditional household masalas and deep-fried to perfection, offered an irresistible taste. If you are a chicken lover, these wings are an absolute must-try.