This regional Indian eatery & bar lets you savour the purple perfection of jamun along with mouth-watering Indian dishes from across the country

In an era where simplicity has given way to material comforts, there remaindeep-seatedated yearning for the nostalgia of slow and organic life. Food, a cornerstone of Indian culture, has the power to evoke cherished memories of simpler times. Jamun is a new restaurant in Hyderabad that artfully blends regional Indian delicacies with the city’s diverse flavours. After making a mark in Delhi and Goa, Jamun arrives in Hyderabad, poised to captivate local food lovers. Our visit to this culinary spot left us brimming with joy, savouring exquisite dishes that resonated with the essence of tradition and innovation alike.
Tucked away in the bustling area of Jubilee Hills, the eatery is a serene retreat steeped in simplicity and beauty. Set in a charming space with a verandah, interiors and a gorgeous backyard, an open dining space, it offers an escape from city life. Imagine dining beneath a majestic 50-year-old mango tree! It’s built in an area that once nurtured a play school.
Jamun beautifully blends tradition and contemporary elegance, making it a perfect family outing spot. The interior is adorned with comfortable chairs, traditional brass and bronze utensils, that evoke nostalgia. The backyard walls are splashed in the typical jamun shade of purple, surrounded by lush greenery.
The décor features paintings, antiques, and ornaments crafted from traditional Indian vessels and contemporary accents, reflecting their diverse menu sourced from across the country. Interestingly, they serve food in brass utensils and use gullaks (earthen pots) as a sign to show reserved seats; such attractive details will make you fall in love with the space.
Some dishes at the restaurant come with a delightful signature ‘jamun’ twist, featuring the fruit itself or a touch of purple colour. We began our culinary voyage with Avocado papdi chaat. This fusion dish was a delightful take on the popular street food, featuring crispy papdi topped with guacamole, and beetroot-infused curd giving it a vibrant purple hue. Next, we savoured the Spinach and sweet potato cutlets. They were beautifully topped with salsa and pickled onion. We also relished the Chicken ghee roast, a dish that needs no introduction. For seafood lovers, the Butter garlic prawns were an absolute delight — succulent, flavourful, and utterly delectable.
For the main course, we gorged on a rare Rajasthani delight — Ker sangri kofta paired with Pudina paratha. The koftas, resembling dumplings made from dried ker and sangri (dried beans), were immersed in a flavourful gravy, creating a dish that was both enriching and delightful. The Pudina paratha, with its subtle mint essence, added an extra layer of delight to our meal. Having said that, what truly elevated the entire experience was sipping on the beautiful purple Jamun mocktail.
From the section of desserts, we highly recommend their Mysore pak moose — blending the goodness of the popular Mysore Pak sweet with the richness of mousse and the essence of ghee. A must-try if you visit! Additionally, we savoured the epic dessert combo of jalebi with rabri, a North Indian favourite. Overall, our experience was delightful, and we highly recommend visiting Jamun if you appreciate the best of Indian cuisine.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
