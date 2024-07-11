This regional Indian eatery & bar lets you savour the purple perfection of jamun along with mouth-watering Indian dishes from across the country

Jamun beautifully blends tradition and contemporary elegance, making it a perfect family outing spot. The interior is adorned with comfortable chairs, traditional brass and bronze utensils, that evoke nostalgia. The backyard walls are splashed in the typical jamun shade of purple, surrounded by lush greenery.

The décor features paintings, antiques, and ornaments crafted from traditional Indian vessels and contemporary accents, reflecting their diverse menu sourced from across the country. Interestingly, they serve food in brass utensils and use gullaks (earthen pots) as a sign to show reserved seats; such attractive details will make you fall in love with the space.

Some dishes at the restaurant come with a delightful signature ‘jamun’ twist, featuring the fruit itself or a touch of purple colour. We began our culinary voyage with Avocado papdi chaat. This fusion dish was a delightful take on the popular street food, featuring crispy papdi topped with guacamole, and beetroot-infused curd giving it a vibrant purple hue. Next, we savoured the Spinach and sweet potato cutlets. They were beautifully topped with salsa and pickled onion. We also relished the Chicken ghee roast, a dish that needs no introduction. For seafood lovers, the Butter garlic prawns were an absolute delight — succulent, flavourful, and utterly delectable.