Indulge in the comforting bliss of handcrafted coffee and artisanal bakes

Our first choice was the Lychee cold brew — a delightful fusion of the refreshing essence of lychee and the smooth subtleties of cold brew coffee, promising a unique and satisfying beverage experience. We also selected the Nutty Hazelnut from the menu. This comforting hot brew, delicately infused with hazelnut, is a creamy, frothy drink.

Their culinary delights, such as the Camembert and caramelised shallot parcels, are an absolute must-try. These crispy parcels, filled with delectable Camembert cheese, captivated our taste buds with their tantalising flavours.

What further sets this café apart is its bakehouse, ensuring that all breads and baked goods are freshly made in-house. Among their unique offerings is the Puffizza, a pizza with a puffed base, unlike traditional pizzas. We relished the Big Star minced lamb puffizza topped with cheese and succulent minced lamb chunks. From the vegetarian section, we indulged in the Fresh veggies and Cheddar sandwich where a combination of fresh vegetables and rich Cheddar cheese was nestled between perfectly grilled panini bread.

Despite all the options, what stole the show was the Hindustani cold coffee. True to its name, it offered a delightful and rich twist on a traditional Indian brew. With its comforting sweetness and creamy texture, each sip was a decadent treat that left us craving for more.

We concluded our meal on a sweet note with a Chocolate Rocher croissant, a baked delight generously filled with rich chocolate that began to melt enticingly with each bite. Savouring this indulgence, we found ourselves in an absolute food coma, thoroughly satisfied by the delicious offerings and warm ambience of Big Star Café.

Rs 800 for two. At Financial District.