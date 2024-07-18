The vibrant café in the city offers delightful breakfast and other meals under the open sky

Our minds often compartmentalise cafés, traditional restaurants, fine dining, and naturesteeped spaces. But imagine enjoying a wholesome experience all at one spot. Let us introduce you to a culinary haven — Habitat Café. This rooftop place, surrounded by greenery, allows you to savour food under the open sky. Picture dining under the stars, perhaps sipping your favourite coffee, or early risers indulging in a hearty breakfast as the day begins. By night, the experience transforms into a magical feast under the stars. Habitat also features a coffee bar serving specialty brews and a bakehouse offering drool-worthy bakery treats.
Aptly named — Habitat, the place embodies a space where natural elements harmoniously converge. The café is thoughtfully divided into various sections — elegant interiors, an inviting terrace, and a breathtaking super terrace, all enhanced by lush greenery with plants and trees. A pleasant colour combination of orange and beige makes it a treat for the eyes. A beautiful water feature separates the terrace and the super terrace, adding to the serene ambience. It exudes brightness and vibrancy, enveloping you in nature’s embrace. Elegant chairs, sleek lamps, and stunning décor lend a rich, classy touch. The glass doors and windows further elevate the charm, making it simply fascinating.
We explored their newly launched breakfast menu and other offerings. Our journey began with the Full English breakfast. The platter, brimming with delights, filled our hearts with happiness.Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, sautéed mushrooms, and baked beans balanced the flavours, complemented by toasted bread, hashbrowns, and grilled tomatoes. Next, we savoured the Benedicts, featuring English muffins topped with poached eggs, smoked salmon, and guacamole, all elevated by Hollandaise sauce. This dish, accompanied by grilled cherry tomatoes, salad, and baked beans, offered a healthy and delectable start to the day. When our desi side craved something from the menu, we gorged on Chole bhature accompanied by the quintessential onions. The steaming hot bhature, paired with the lip-smacking chole, tugged at our heartstrings.
Meanwhile, we sipped on Coffee Daiquiri, a visual delight adorned with three coffee beans, which captivated our senses with its blend of blueberry puree and a tinge of spice. For a creamy indulgence, we delighted in the Roasted hazelnut cold coffee, a harmonious fusion of ice cream milk, espresso, and hazelnut syrup.
From their bakehouse, we savoured freshly prepared Ricotta pancakes adorned with a luscious blueberry compote and slices of kiwi, elegantly served with whipped cream, decadent chocolate sauce, and essential maple syrup. Each bite was memorable! The French toast, which was stuffed with Mascarpone cheese, was lavishly served with whipped cream, berry compote, and a caramelised banana on the side. It was exquisite and left us thoroughly satisfied.
Not to miss out on their Indian offerings, we had Kadhai paneer with sumptuous butter naan from the main course, and it was absolutely delightful! For a wonderfully wholesome culinary experience, make sure to visit Habitat.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Banjara Hills.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi