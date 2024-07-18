The vibrant café in the city offers delightful breakfast and other meals under the open sky

We explored their newly launched breakfast menu and other offerings. Our journey began with the Full English breakfast. The platter, brimming with delights, filled our hearts with happiness.Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, sautéed mushrooms, and baked beans balanced the flavours, complemented by toasted bread, hashbrowns, and grilled tomatoes. Next, we savoured the Benedicts, featuring English muffins topped with poached eggs, smoked salmon, and guacamole, all elevated by Hollandaise sauce. This dish, accompanied by grilled cherry tomatoes, salad, and baked beans, offered a healthy and delectable start to the day. When our desi side craved something from the menu, we gorged on Chole bhature accompanied by the quintessential onions. The steaming hot bhature, paired with the lip-smacking chole, tugged at our heartstrings.

Meanwhile, we sipped on Coffee Daiquiri, a visual delight adorned with three coffee beans, which captivated our senses with its blend of blueberry puree and a tinge of spice. For a creamy indulgence, we delighted in the Roasted hazelnut cold coffee, a harmonious fusion of ice cream milk, espresso, and hazelnut syrup.

From their bakehouse, we savoured freshly prepared Ricotta pancakes adorned with a luscious blueberry compote and slices of kiwi, elegantly served with whipped cream, decadent chocolate sauce, and essential maple syrup. Each bite was memorable! The French toast, which was stuffed with Mascarpone cheese, was lavishly served with whipped cream, berry compote, and a caramelised banana on the side. It was exquisite and left us thoroughly satisfied.