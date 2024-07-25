Check out this month-long Oriental Seafood festival featuring authentic Chinese dishes

Authentic Chinese cuisine is a step away from the Indian style Chinese food most of us in India are used to. With clean flavours, ample use of ve getables and meat, the cuisine is a wonderland of new flavours, especially for the curious gourmand.
This week, we headed to Chowman at Kukatpally to check out the outlet’s annual month-long Oriental Seafood festival featuring a range of unique and enticing authentic Chinese dishes with seafood in the spotlight.
Done up in traditional Chinese style, the eatery’s walls were splashed in a bright hue of red, with lovely pendant lights, wall accents in black and gold, and traditional wood-carved furniture completing the regal look.
The Lemon coriander seafood soup with octopus, prawns and squid kicked off our meal. With a thick consistency, the soup was bursting with spicy flavours, with a hint of tanginess coming through. The appetisers had a host of specials with shrimp, squid, crabs, octopus and lobsters. We tried the Honey walnut shrimp that had a delightful hint of sweetness, with the walnuts offsetting it with a mild nutty and bitter aftertaste.
The Stir fried squid with seasonal veggies in butter garlic sauce was another favourite. Without overt use of garlic, the dish let the veggies and squid take precedence while keeping the flavours subtle — an overarching theme across all dishes. The main course was a mix of rice, noodles and seafood centric dishes like Lobsters and Pomfrets. We tried the Hot Pot Hunan fantasy with tender octopus, shrimp, squid and fried mushrooms in a thick soy based sauce. The dish paired well with the Shrimp chahan rice seasoned with nori sheets, sesame and shichimi. The Butter garlic seafood noodles needed no accompaniment, topped with generous pieces of fried fish that brought in the flavours alongside exotic seafood. “We know how passionate Hyderabadi foodies are about their seafood, and as a food entrepreneur, I am excited to bring joy to people’s hearts,” says Debaditya Chaudhury, MD of Chowman Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
Rs 1,100 for two.
At Kukatpally and Madhapur.