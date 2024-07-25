Check out this month-long Oriental Seafood festival featuring authentic Chinese dishes

Authentic Chinese cuisine is a step away from the Indian style Chinese food most of us in India are used to. With clean flavours, ample use of ve getables and meat, the cuisine is a wonderland of new flavours, especially for the curious gourmand.

This week, we headed to Chowman at Kukatpally to check out the outlet’s annual month-long Oriental Seafood festival featuring a range of unique and enticing authentic Chinese dishes with seafood in the spotlight.

Done up in traditional Chinese style, the eatery’s walls were splashed in a bright hue of red, with lovely pendant lights, wall accents in black and gold, and traditional wood-carved furniture completing the regal look.

The Lemon coriander seafood soup with octopus, prawns and squid kicked off our meal. With a thick consistency, the soup was bursting with spicy flavours, with a hint of tanginess coming through. The appetisers had a host of specials with shrimp, squid, crabs, octopus and lobsters. We tried the Honey walnut shrimp that had a delightful hint of sweetness, with the walnuts offsetting it with a mild nutty and bitter aftertaste.