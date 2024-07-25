This new restaurant serves the finest global cuisines and exquisite drinks

The city's enthusiasm for new recipes and diverse delicacies is remarkable, reflecting the openness of chefs, food entrepreneurs, and diners who blend cultural influences into the local gastronomy. We recently stumbled upon Qosa, a charming establishment that offers a world of exquisite dishes, making it a true gastronomic paradise. The food and décor draw inspiration from diverse cultures around the globe. Our visit revealed a world of taste and artistry, where every dish offers a vibrant and authentic experience.

The space is thoughtfully divided by glass partitions, creating distinct areas, including a luxurious bar counter. The first floor offers an additional dining experience, while the overall ambience is enhanced by captivating golden metal foldings on the ceiling. The sophisticated colour palette features elegant gold and black, accented by subtle hints of bottle green. The outdoors, separated into various sections, lush greenery and flourishing plants create a serene, picturesque setting. Every element of the décor truly enchanted us; it exuded a subtle, elegant, and classy charm.

Coming to food, the refreshing Summer salad was a perfect start, combining citrus fruits, lettuce, feta cheese, balsamic, and delicate edible flowers. Next, we enjoyed an exquisite fusion dish, Arancini stuffed makhani and cheese. This innovative take on the Italian rice balls used makhani instead of rice, with cheese stuffed inside and deep-fried to perfection. The Crispy fried shrimp is a delectable haven for seafood aficionados, offering a perfect balance of crispiness and taste. Shifting to vegetarian pick, we chose the Grilled vegetable pesto wrap. Brimming with a vibrant assortment of fresh greens and vegetables accompanied by the quintessential green pesto sauce, these delivered a pleasant Mexican twist to our indulgence. For a sumptuous Italian binge, we called for Exotic mushroom par mesan gnocchi which was perfectly creamy and irresistible. Gnocchi are delightful dumplings crafted from a blend of potato, flour and Parmesan cheese. These were panfried with butter and cooked with sauces, offering a rich and sumptuous experience.