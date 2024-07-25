Visit this wonderful coffee haven, run by an incredible team of women, to indulge in fusion dishes and more

Upon visiting, we were amazed at how even the décor celebrates the strength and characteristics of women. The ambience showcases their versatility, with bamboo prominently featured, symbolising flexibility, resilience, and sustainability. This design choice perfectly aligns with the café’s ethos, reflecting the enduring strength and adaptability of women.

We indulged in the coffee, Tender coconut latte that provided a tropical twist to the classic latte, blending tender coconut cream with freshly brewed espresso for a smooth, refreshing experience. The Moroccan cof fee, a delightful surprise, combined spiced Moroccan milk with espresso, reminiscent of the flavours of biryani. On the sweeter, colder side, the Callebaut mocha, infused with rich chocolate, was a complete treat!

Moving on to food, we had a a fusion delicacy, Achari flavoured grilled pineapple. The pineapple pieces were marinated in a homemade avakai (raw mango pickle) blend, topped with honey, and grilled to perfection. It was served with in-house yogurt. The Smokey cajun n orange wings were a revelation. Chicken wings, marinated in a blend of cajun spices and orange juice, were expertly smoked to achieve a deep, rich flavour. Paired with a sweet and spicy sauce, each bite was a tantalising experience. After this, we gorged on Kizhi mutton parotta, which was a blend of a popular dish from Rajasthan — Laal maas and Malabar parotta from the south. It resembled a parotta with laal maas enveloped inside it, altogether it was wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed to perfection.

We concluded our culinary journey with a Paneer croissant sandwich, which was filling, delicious, and wholesome. We recommend visiting the café for its wonderful coffee, delectable food, and perfect spot to chill with friends.

Rs 500 for two. At Khajaguda.