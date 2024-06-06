The city’s popular vegetarian restaurant now offers some innovative natural fruit kulfis to beat the heat

As the summer sun beats down, we are all seeking relief. Amidst a plethora of options ranging from decadent ice creams to refreshing milkshakes, our hearts often yearn for the timeless allure of traditional treats like kulfis. Fashion designer Gaurang Shah's restaurant, Gaurang’s Kitchen has introduced some delicious natural fruit kulfis. Having savoured these delectable creations ourselves, we stand ready to regale you with our firsthand experience.

We tried our hands on Anar rose rabri, a delightful treat presented like slices of fresh pomegranate. But there was a surprise hidden within each slice — the creamy rose rabri. We learned that the process involved extracting the pomegranate fruit, filling its shell with rose rabri, and freezing it. As they sliced through, the frozen fruit took the form of delicious Anar rose rabri, blending natural sweetness with floral notes. Believe us when we tell you that the exquisite fusion of pomegranate and rose essence created an unparalleled taste experience. We also indulged in another kulfi — Orange chocolate walnut. This treat came with a wonderful twist of chocolate, nestled within the outer shell of the orange. With each decadent bite, the richness of the dark chocolate walnut filling tantalised our taste buds, while the natural infusion of orange flavour directly from the skin of the fruit added a subtle yet delightful spin. They will soon be introducing Mango kulfi and Dragon fruit butterscotch kulfi as well. Interestingly, the restaurant has tried to capture the essence of the bustling streets of old Delhi right here in Hyderabad. Such innovative kulfis, reminiscent of the vibrant flavours found in the lanes of Delhi, have garnered immense popularity. It’s an attempt to introduce locals to something outside the realm of their usual culinary experiences and to transport them on a gastronomic journey through the streets of Delhi, right in the heart of Hyderabad.