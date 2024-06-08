Enjoy delicious and scrumptious treats with this restaurant’s revamped buffet spread

Picture this: You're making dinner plans and can’t seem to find restaurants that serve healthy and delicious options. So when we found out that Feast at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has recently revamped their buffet spread to include healthy delights, we had to go check out what the buzz was about.
The tastefully done restaurant was buzzing with activity when we walked in. We couldn’t take our eyes off of the awe-inspiring mural of the Charminar at one of the corners, which was fittingly being used for photo-ops by excited diners.
We walked around the buffet section to find scores of salad options with millets. We also spotted a make-yourown-salad station complete with vibrant exotic vegetables alongside an array of dressing options. We got started with the Millet and mango salad, served with rocket leaves in a maple and lemon vinaigrette, plant based agar agar caviar topped with slices of mango. The simple vinaigrette brought the flavours together, and the deliciously juicy mangoes reminded us of why we wait all year to savour the king of the fruits.
The Exotic vegetable salad served on a bed of mayonnaise was light and creamy, while the Roasted pumpkin with dragon fruit salad was a beautiful amalgamation of juxtaposing textures and sweet-tart flavours.
We tried the Millet risotto next, made with a mix of kodo, sorghum and finger millets in a creamy sauce with mushrooms topped with micro greens and a drizzle of beetroot dust. The creamy, comforting and supremely flavourful dish reminded us that delicious fare can be healthy as well. “Our new additions offer healthy sugar-free, gluten-free options, dishes with millets and other superfood based delights that go beyond just salads,” says Harjyot S Bamrah, chef de cuisine at Feast.
The Hasselback potatoes were served in a creamy yet light beetroot sauce, further elevating the classic. We also dug into the scrumptious Mediterranean spread with various types of hummus, tzatziki and lavash. We spotted several live counters including a live sandwich counter and a chaat station alongside Indian and pan-Asian mains. We served ourselves a little platter of Kurkuri bhindi which paired superbly well with steamed white rice and sambar on the side. No feast in the city is complete without biryani, and we were more than happy to keep up the tradition. The Hyderabadi dum murgh biryani with succulent pieces of meat and melt-in-your-mouth rice was just the indulgence we signed up for. Dessert was a surprisingly delicious discovery, with a dairy-free Blueberry parfait made with soybased cream and the sugar-free stevia based Fruit custard topped with dragon fruit and pear.
Rs 4,200++ for two.
At Gachibowli.