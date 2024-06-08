Enjoy delicious and scrumptious treats with this restaurant’s revamped buffet spread

Picture this: You're making dinner plans and can’t seem to find restaurants that serve healthy and delicious options. So when we found out that Feast at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has recently revamped their buffet spread to include healthy delights, we had to go check out what the buzz was about.

The tastefully done restaurant was buzzing with activity when we walked in. We couldn’t take our eyes off of the awe-inspiring mural of the Charminar at one of the corners, which was fittingly being used for photo-ops by excited diners.

We walked around the buffet section to find scores of salad options with millets. We also spotted a make-yourown-salad station complete with vibrant exotic vegetables alongside an array of dressing options. We got started with the Millet and mango salad, served with rocket leaves in a maple and lemon vinaigrette, plant based agar agar caviar topped with slices of mango. The simple vinaigrette brought the flavours together, and the deliciously juicy mangoes reminded us of why we wait all year to savour the king of the fruits.