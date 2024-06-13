Here’s a new spot in town, steeped in boho décor and aesthetics, exuding lush green, beachy vibes

It's overwhelming to witness the rapid development unfolding across every corner of Hyderabad. The food industry is expanding at an extraordinary pace, with numerous theme-based cafés, lavish restaurants, espresso bars, and more. While areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and HITEC City have long been renowned for their abundance of cafés, restaurants, and eateries, it’s amazing to see beautiful new establishments emerging in various other locales as well. Recently, we discovered a new spot in Kompally, Malibu Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, where you can lose yourself in a lush tropical ambience. Here, tantalising cocktails and mouthwatering fusion cuisine await, promising an unforgettable culinary adventure. We visited the culinary hub to experience the ambience and try the food.

Nestled amidst lush greenery, the place is a vast and uniquely designed haven. Divided into two sections, its indoor space is a captivating circular structure, unlike the conventional square blocks. Entirely encased in glass, it offers a stunning view of the surrounding natural beauty. The charming interiors feature a central bar counter, beautifully adorned with intricate décor. Outside, the al fresco dining area is a botanical paradise, adorned with green plants and hanging foliage, exuding boho vibes. A stage, perfectly positioned for live band performances and screenings, adds an element of excitement. Thanks to the glass enclosure, the energy of the stage can be experienced from both inside and out, creating an immersive and unforgettable atmosphere.