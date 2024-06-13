Here’s a new spot in town, steeped in boho décor and aesthetics, exuding lush green, beachy vibes

It's overwhelming to witness the rapid development unfolding across every corner of Hyderabad. The food industry is expanding at an extraordinary pace, with numerous theme-based cafés, lavish restaurants, espresso bars, and more. While areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and HITEC City have long been renowned for their abundance of cafés, restaurants, and eateries, it’s amazing to see beautiful new establishments emerging in various other locales as well. Recently, we discovered a new spot in Kompally, Malibu Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, where you can lose yourself in a lush tropical ambience. Here, tantalising cocktails and mouthwatering fusion cuisine await, promising an unforgettable culinary adventure. We visited the culinary hub to experience the ambience and try the food.
Nestled amidst lush greenery, the place is a vast and uniquely designed haven. Divided into two sections, its indoor space is a captivating circular structure, unlike the conventional square blocks. Entirely encased in glass, it offers a stunning view of the surrounding natural beauty. The charming interiors feature a central bar counter, beautifully adorned with intricate décor. Outside, the al fresco dining area is a botanical paradise, adorned with green plants and hanging foliage, exuding boho vibes. A stage, perfectly positioned for live band performances and screenings, adds an element of excitement. Thanks to the glass enclosure, the energy of the stage can be experienced from both inside and out, creating an immersive and unforgettable atmosphere.
They offer food from different cuisines including Indian, South Indian, coastal, regional, pan-Asian, continental, and tandoor. We started with the heavenly Ghee roast chicken bao, where tender buns embraced a divine filling of gheedoused roasted chicken, crowned with chilli mayo sauce and fresh greens — a match made in culinary heaven. Next, we indulged in the unique and creatively presented Adhani Talwar Seekh chicken kebab — a long skewer adorned with succulent chicken, bursting with robust flavours. Beneath, a bed of pita bread generously topped with hummus, salad, and sauces awaited, offering a delightful fusion of textures and tastes. A vegetarian delight that brought smiles to our faces was the Burmese parcel — mini parcels brimming with cheese, corn, and water chestnut, perfectly crispy on the outside and paired exquisitely with accompanying dips. Not to forget the Cajun dust chicken chips — crispy perfection, bursting with flavour with each delectable bite.
We moved on to a sumptuous platter featuring cottage cheese steak, delicately infused with spices. Vibrant and beautiful, the platter was a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. Alongside the succulent steak, we savoured colourful sautéed vegetables, mushroom sauce, and flavourful rice. Continuing, we relished a drool-worthy Grilled chicken, bathed in a black pepper sauce. Accompanied by the quintessential mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables, each bite was blissful and memorable.
To conclude our feast, we delighted in timeless desser ts. The Rasmalai tres leches cake offered a unique fusion of Indian and Mexican flavours. We also savoured the Blueberry Cheesecake, brimming with the vibrant essence of blueberries. Don’t miss their exquisite drinks when you visit Malibu.
Rs 2,000 upwards for two.
At Kompally.
